Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Gunmen kidnap LG chairman’s son in Kano state

In Kano Gunmen kidnap LG chairman’s son

Muazu confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Kano.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest for 2nd time in 10 months play Gunmen kidnap LG chairman’s son in Kano state (Guardian )

The Chairman of Kiru Local Government in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu has confirmed the abduction of his son,  Babangida, by gunmen on Wednesday night.

Muazu confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

He said that Babangida, aged 28 and father of two, was kidnapped around 12 midnight at his residence in Kiru.

The chairman however declined to give further details, but said the matter had since been reported to the state police command.

“The police have already swung into action with a view to rescuing the victim, “ Muazu said.

NAN learnt that the armed hoodlums, who stormed the residence of Babangida around 12 midnight and whisked him away, are demanding for the payment of N50 million ransom before releasing him.

Efforts to get reaction from the police command was unsuccessful as the phone line of its spokesman, SP Magaji Majiya,  was not going through as at the time of filing this report. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet
2 Ekiti Robbery Thieves raid bank with dynamite and shoots security...bullet
3 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family...bullet

Related Articles

World An old sore for Mexico's next president: The 43 missing students
Pulse Blogger Tomorrow never dies
Melaye Senator absent at court trial again after kidnap claim
In Afghanistan 3 foreign nationals abducted and killed in Kabul
Afghanistan 15 dead as gunmen storm Afghan govt building, 11 killed in bus bombing
In Zamfara Gunmen kidnap 15 persons
Melaye Senator narrates how he escaped attackers, who wanted to kill him, by climbing a tree
Dino Melaye Senator reportedly staged his own kidnap to avoid trial
Melaye Senator claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness after escaping attack

Metro

Vigilante gets N15k to transport schoolgirl to Burkina Faso for sex
In Gombe Police arrest driver for allegedly killing his employer
Borno State Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Ali Bukar-Dalorin
In Borno FSARS rescues 4-year old son of APC Chairman, arrests 3 kidnappers
FRSC officials  at the scene of an accident
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Expatriate killed in auto-crash
World Health Organisation
WHO Over 3m people die from harmful use of alcohol yearly
X
Advertisement