Guinness Shaku Shaku For Naija

Basketmouth needs no introduction in the Nigerian entertainment space. In this rare video, the ace comedian shares nuggets of his extraordinary journey to fame and fortune.

Born on the streets of Ajegunle, Bright Okpocha (aka Basketmouth) has reached beyond humble beginnings to sell out shows the world over.

How?

Several years ago, he took the bold step of going against the odds to follow what his mind’s eye could see and his life would never be the same.

If his story proves anything, it is that extraordinary often goes beyond what can be seen; it is about daring to tread the path less traveled.

Basketmouth calls on us to share our #ExtraordinaryStories and show people that we are made of more.

