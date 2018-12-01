‘Flavour Rooms’: Guinness excites with one-of-a-kind sensory experience

news

Last night, Guinness unveiled the ‘Flavour Rooms’. From Thursday 29 November to Saturday 1 December, Guinness will be giving consumers the opportunity to fully immerse all their senses in Guinness at The Maradiva in Lagos.

The Guinness Flavour Rooms are a multi-sensory area, where you can explore the many dimensions of flavours in Guinness and understand why it is different from the rest – why it is a beer Made of More.

The journey through Guinness’ bold character began in the Bittersweet Room where guests learnt of the perfect serve followed by the Bold Room complete with visual and sound effects that ramped up the liquid’s extraordinary flavour.

The Refreshing Room offered the tantalizing fragrance of toasted barley in a dreamy setting – one may have thought they were walking on a cloud. The fourth and final room was Rich; decked out in purple to enchant the senses into overdrive.

Among a star-studded guest list were fashion, media and entrepreneurial heavyweights such as Mai Atafo, Brymo, the Mbadiwe Twins and many more.

From the carefully curated playlist and the lush finger food to the lucid character of the atmosphere, Flavour Rooms presented a unique experience second to none and it continues today.

This is a sponsored post.