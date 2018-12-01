Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Guinness excites with one-of-a-kind sensory experience

‘Flavour Rooms’: Guinness excites with one-of-a-kind sensory experience

The Guinness Flavour Rooms are a multi-sensory area, where you can explore the many dimensions of flavours in Guinness and understand why it is different from the rest – why it is a beer Made of More.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
‘Flavour Rooms’: Guinness excites with one-of-a-kind sensory experience play

‘Flavour Rooms’: Guinness excites with one-of-a-kind sensory experience

(Guinness )

Last night, Guinness unveiled the ‘Flavour Rooms’. From Thursday 29 November to Saturday 1 December, Guinness will be giving consumers the opportunity to fully immerse all their senses in Guinness at The Maradiva in Lagos.

The Guinness Flavour Rooms are a multi-sensory area, where you can explore the many dimensions of flavours in Guinness and understand why it is different from the rest – why it is a beer Made of More.

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

The journey through Guinness’ bold character began in the Bittersweet Room where guests learnt of the perfect serve followed by the Bold Room complete with visual and sound effects that ramped up the liquid’s extraordinary flavour.

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

 

The Refreshing Room offered the tantalizing fragrance of toasted barley in a dreamy setting – one may have thought they were walking on a cloud. The fourth and final room was Rich; decked out in purple to enchant the senses into overdrive.

play

play

play

play

play

play

 

Among a star-studded guest list were fashion, media and entrepreneurial heavyweights such as Mai Atafo, Brymo, the Mbadiwe Twins and many more.

From the carefully curated playlist and the lush finger food to the lucid character of the atmosphere, Flavour Rooms presented a unique experience second to none and it continues today.

 

This is a sponsored post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy when he sleeps...bullet
2 Yahoo ritualists narrate how they killed DELSU first-class studentbullet
3 Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad after using his dad for rituals in...bullet

Related Articles

Oba Rilwan Akiolu, others commission SPAR Opebi outlet
7 practical tips to make you feel safer on your Taxify ride
Budweiser's BUDX coming to Lagos with masterclasses by Chi Modu, Ill Bliss, Others
Wepay customers can now shop without Internet, says GM
Bambooks launches Nigeria’s largest digital library
Dealing with Bullying: Stand up and speak out
#DiscoverSAwithZero6 #MySAExperience: Infinix Mobility, SA Tourism to take celebs to see South Africa through exclusive perspective
Nigerian celebrities join European Union to campaign against gender-based violence

Metro

Touchdown Lagos: Rio Ferdinand hits Nigeria for a weekend made of more
Touchdown Lagos: Rio Ferdinand hits Nigeria for a weekend made of more
Anambra residents are marvelled after discovering "Virgin Mary" by a window
Anambra residents are marvelled after discovering "Virgin Mary" by a window
3 persons burnt to death in accident caused by overspeeding
FRSC confirms 4 dead, 5 injured in ghastly motor accident in Nasarawa
Woman's corpse washes up the shore of a beach in Lagos
Woman's corpse washes up the shore of a beach in Lagos
X
Advertisement