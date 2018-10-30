Greensprings School brings ‘Get to Know Us’ to prospective parents, student

news

In an effort to help parents make a well-informed decision regarding their children’s educational career path; Nigeria’s first thinking school will be hosting her yearly “ Get to Know Us ” programme; a one-day event on each campus for prospective parents and students to engage with pupils, teachers and administrators of Greensprings School.

The event will provide parents with an opportunity to get answers directly from the school administrators, rather than rely only on generic online third party sources.

According to Uche Ogbu, Head of Corporate Strategy; "answers to enquiries such as, how does the Thinking School curriculum affect my child’s education? Will my child get well-rounded education? What is the appropriate early education next step for my child? etc. will be provided at the event.

It is important to note that choosing the right school for your child can be very emotional and parents sometime require external support to guide them through the process. Get To Know Us is an avenue to get the necessary support," Ogbu added.

In Nigeria, there has been an influx of private secondary schools, springing up daily with all kinds of packages; thereby making it more difficult for parents to pick a school of choice for their child.

At the “Get to Know Us” 2018 event, the methods of teaching and learning will be shared with prospective parents and some of them will get a chance to register their children for our Shadow Day (a full day experience on campus).

If your child qualifies for the Shadow Day, he/she will be invited to spend a full school day at Greensprings School at a later date. He/she will take part in the classroom and field work for the day. At the end of the shadow day, you and your child will be able to determine if Greensprings is the appropriate school for your child.

Other highlights of the event will include:

•Information on the scholarships obtainable through sports and academic achievements;

•Steps in redefining education in Africa;

• Recent IGCSE students’ performance

• Being a Nigeria’s first and only “Thinking School” and how it affects today’s society

• Up-close observation of our teaching methods;

• Opportunities to interact with teachers, students, administrators, parents and alumni

• Campus tour and general information on admission

Details for the event are as follows:

Lekki Campus

Thursday 8 November, 2018

Time- 9.30am- 11.30am

Anthony Campus

Thursday 15 November, 2018

Time – 9.30am – 11.30am

Ikoyi Campus

Tuesday 20 November, 2018

Time: 9.30am- 11.30am

IB Diploma Anthony

Thursday 15 November, 2018

Time: 9.30am – 11.30am

IB Diploma Lekki

Friday 16 November, 2018

Time: 9.30am – 11.30am

Click here to register.

For further inquiries, call 07045504806, 07045502424, 09087171700, 07055502444, and 07016718865.

