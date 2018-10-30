Great Life Concert, a talent show & family fun fiesta debuts in Lagos

news

Greatlife Concert, a brainchild of Great Life Entertainment is a talent show & family fun fiesta events for everybody to enliven their fun life with families and friends in Lagos.

There will be all sort of trading and sampling activities by vendors/sponsors/partners and engaging activities from Mobile Gaming Center for kids, Bounce balloons, Swing games, Family Dart Game Challenge, Karaoke, Family game challenge.

Date: Saturday, November 17th, 2018

Time: 11 am

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos

The event which would be anchored by Omotunde Lolo1 would welcome inspirational artists like Tim Godfrey, Tosin Martins, Wole Oni, and Naomi Classik.

Recognition

The festival would recognize brands and independent artists nationwide for their outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry and also performances by other upcoming entertainers (comedians, dancers, spoken word artists, bands, alternative Jazz, classical, etc.)

This fiesta will be an avenue for people from different background to meet, greet and network, and also serve as a tool to promote tourism, expose unique upcoming talented performers and unify every audience in Nigeria and across the world in ways that are intriguing from year to year.

Live streaming

We will stream live on social media (i.e. Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat etc.) to reach over 20.3 million people and counting.

What could be more anticipating and intriguing to experience than the chanting, clapping, shouting of a dedicated and fun-filled crowd celebrating the true spirit of the season?

To participate as an upcoming artist or vendor visit www.greatlifeconcert.com or call 07038113811

