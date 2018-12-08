Pulse.ng logo
Granddad sexually assaults little girl he was asked to protect

A mother leaves her 6-year-old daughter with an elderly who violates the little before she returned from an outing.

  • Published:
A man accused of molesting a child has gone scot-free because the victim's mother has no means to prosecute him.

(North Edinburgh News)

A 65-year-old man identified as "Baba" has been set free after he admits to a sexual assault on a 6-year-old girl.

This happens in a town Igbogbo located in Ikorodu, Lagos. According to reports, the victim's mother submitted her to the abuser while leaving her residence.

She returns home to find blood stains in her daughter's underwear. At a hospital, the mum discovers that her child has been violated.

ALSO READ: Dad avoids bathing his daughters to train them in case of child molesters

Lacking knowledge on what action to take after the discovery, Baba is let go. He is captured in a video making a confession.

