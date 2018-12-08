Granddad sexually assaults little girl he was asked to protect

news

A 65-year-old man identified as "Baba" has been set free after he admits to a sexual assault on a 6-year-old girl.

This happens in a town Igbogbo located in Ikorodu, Lagos. According to reports, the victim's mother submitted her to the abuser while leaving her residence.

She returns home to find blood stains in her daughter's underwear. At a hospital, the mum discovers that her child has been violated.

Lacking knowledge on what action to take after the discovery, Baba is let go. He is captured in a video making a confession.