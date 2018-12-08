Granddad sexually assaults little girl he was asked to protect

A mother leaves her 6-year-old daughter with an elderly who violates the little before she returned from an outing.
This happens in a town Igbogbo located in Ikorodu, Lagos. According to reports, the victim's mother submitted her to the abuser while leaving her residence.
She returns home to find blood stains in her daughter's underwear. At a hospital, the mum discovers that her child has been violated.
Lacking knowledge on what action to take after the discovery, Baba is let go. He is captured in a video making a confession.
