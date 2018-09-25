Governor charged in the murder of pregnant girlfriend

news

In Kenya, a Governor Okoth Obado has been charged with aiding and abetting the murder of his ex-girlfriend, a pregnant student known as Sharon Otieno.

According to the BBC News, the Governor has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Otieno was reportedly abducted on Monday, September 3, 2018, alongside a local journalist Barack Odour. The latter jumped off a speeding car they were travelling in leaving 26-year-old Otieno with the kidnappers.

The police found her corpse two days later in a thicket near the town of Oyugis says a BBC report.

ALSO READ: Police catch up with suspected murderer who reportedly murdered 4 sex workers

Barack Odour who was identified as a reporter with Kenya’s Nation Media Group prompted an investigation following claims that Sharon Otieno reached out to him about an affair. But they were both taken by their captors on the day they had set for a meeting.

"Sharon and her unborn baby lost their lives in a gruesome and horrifying manner in the hands of her killers.

“My office is therefore committed to ensuring that all the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book and subjected to the due process of the law," a prosecutor Noodin Haji is quoted in a statement captured by the BBC.

Already, investigations have confirmed that married Governor Okoth Obado had an intimate relationship with the deceased.

Yet, he maintains his innocence.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I want to state here clearly and categorically that I have nothing and absolutely nothing to do with the cruel death of Sharon," Obado is quoted in a BBC report.