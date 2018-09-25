Pulse.ng logo
Governor charged in the murder of pregnant girlfriend

In Kenya Governor charged in the alleged murder of pregnant girlfriend

A woman was reportedly abducted and then killed by kidnappers who snatched her into a taxi. Her ex has been linked with her death.

Governor charged in the murder of pregnant girlfriend play

A Governor linked with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Sharon Otieno has denied involvement.

(The Star Kenya)

In Kenya, a Governor Okoth Obado has been charged with aiding and abetting the murder of his ex-girlfriend, a pregnant student known as Sharon Otieno.

According to the BBC News, the Governor has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Otieno was reportedly abducted on Monday, September 3, 2018, alongside a local journalist Barack Odour. The latter jumped off a speeding car they were travelling in leaving 26-year-old Otieno with the kidnappers.

Governor charged in the murder of pregnant girlfriend play

Governor Okoth Obado maintains innocence in the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend who was reportedly pregnant for him.

(All East Africa)

 

The police found her corpse two days later in a thicket near the town of Oyugis says a BBC report.

ALSO READ: Police catch up with suspected murderer who reportedly murdered 4 sex workers

Barack Odour who was identified as a reporter with Kenya’s Nation Media Group prompted an investigation following claims that Sharon Otieno reached out to him about an affair. But they were both taken by their captors on the day they had set for a meeting.

"Sharon and her unborn baby lost their lives in a gruesome and horrifying manner in the hands of her killers.

“My office is therefore committed to ensuring that all the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book and subjected to the due process of the law," a prosecutor Noodin Haji is quoted in a statement captured by the BBC.

Already, investigations have confirmed that married Governor Okoth Obado had an intimate relationship with the deceased.

Governor charged in the murder of pregnant girlfriend play

Investigations have reportedly proven that Governor Okoth Obado had an intimate relationship with the deceased Sharon Otieno.

(Free Images)

 

Yet, he maintains his innocence.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I want to state here clearly and categorically that I have nothing and absolutely nothing to do with the cruel death of Sharon," Obado is quoted in a BBC report.

