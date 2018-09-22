Pulse.ng logo
Gordon's Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival

Gordon's Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival

Guests at Ojude Oba testified to the smoothness, pleasant smell and unique taste of the world’s favourite gin. Gordon’s Moringa Citrus is proudly distilled by Guinness Nigeria Plc.

Gordon's Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival

Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival

(Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin )

During the annual Ojude Oba festival, the world’s favourite gin, Gordon’s Moringa Citrus took its rightful place as the preferred gin of royalty and tradition.

For over 100 years, the one-day event brings together indigenes of Ijebuland who gather at the Awujale Palace to pay homage to His Royal Majesty, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

play Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival (Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin)
play Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival (Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin)

 

From the military parades by different age groups to the horse-riding spectacle by various descendants of Ijebu warlords, Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin spiced up the activities of the day.

“Gordon’s Moringa Citrus has a heritage deeply rooted in tradition and royalty. We appreciate culture and the colours that come with it. We are proud to identify with a festival like Ojude Oba,” Temitope Ojo, Brand Manager, Gordon’s Moringa, noted.

play Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival (Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin)

 

Guests at Ojude Oba testified to the smoothness, pleasant smell and unique taste of the world’s favourite gin. Gordon’s Moringa Citrus is proudly distilled by Guinness Nigeria Plc.

 

