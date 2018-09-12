Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Globacom excites telecom market with Oga SIM

Globacom Company excites telecom market with Oga SIM

Glo’s Oga SIM also covers subscribers who have not used their data services in the last three months.

  • Published:
play Globacom excites telecom market with Oga SIM (File)

Digital Transformation Leader, Globacom, is currently making waves with its newly introduced Oga SIM, which gives a whopping125 percent bonus to new data subscribers on the Glo network.

Glo’s Oga SIM also covers subscribers who have not used their data services in the last three months.

Globacom’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Ashok Israni, said at the launch of the offering in Lagos a few weeks ago: “This is the best offer at the market place at this point in time in this country. No other offer comes close. This consolidates Globacom’s position as the company that gives unbeatable value to all categories of its customers”.

Israni explained that all a Glo subscriber is expected to do is buy a data subscription of his or her choice and he will automatically receive 125 percent bonus.

A breakdown of the benefits attached to ‘Oga SIM’ shows that data worth 1.8GB will be given to a new subscriber who buys N500 worth of data instead of 800MB offered earlier, while a purchase of N1000 data package attracts 3.6GB instead of 1.6GB. Equally 8.2 GB will be given for N2000 data bought instead of 3.6GB, while N2, 500 purchases will be rewarded with 12.9GB instead of 5.7GB.

While calling on Glo subscribers in the country to make utmost use of the “unmatchable offer” by dialing *777# to see the bundles available, Israni reiterated the commitment of the company towards excellent subscribers’ experience on the network, emphasising the recent multi-million dollars investment on expansion and systematic upgrade of  the Glo network.

The innovative offerings the company keeps churning out are apparently receiving massive approval from Telecom users.  The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that Globacom outperformed other Telecom players in the month of July, 2018.

According to the report, Globacom amassed 214,646 new subscribers in the month of July, taking its customer base to over 40.3 million.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
2 Mental Health Final year student commits suicidebullet
3 No Homo 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a...bullet

Related Articles

Ojude Oba ‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Festival
Glo Compny makes top 4 most admired African brands
GO RUSSIA promo Glo urges winners to be good ambassadors
Globacom Glo unveils Borrow Me Data, 11k/sec tariff, 2 other products
Glo Campus Storm UNEC students shower encomiums on telecoms company's initiative 
Glo Telecommunications provider delights subscribers‎ with Free Data Day, Welcome Back Offer ‎
Glo Ovation Carols Stage set for 2016 edition, holds December 18
NCC Glo grew internet subscriber base in October
Glo Company to build new submarine cable to boost telecom services in Nigeria
Glo Weekend delight for subscribers as telecoms company offers 14 new cars, 2,800 Microwave ovens, 9,100 4G-LTE MiFis

Metro

SPAR Nigeria partners with Aurora Foundation to fete beauty queens from across the globe
SPAR Nigeria Brand partners with Aurora Foundation to fete beauty queens from across the globe
Jameson Irish Whisky makers celebrate World Beard Day in style!
Charles Ndung’u
Bad Teacher Kenyan teacher rapes 9-yr-old pupil, infects her with STD
The robbery gang who raped and robbed Osinachi in Abia State
Double Jeopardy Woman gets raped and robbed by neighbour