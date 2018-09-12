Globacom excites telecom market with Oga SIM

news

Digital Transformation Leader, Globacom, is currently making waves with its newly introduced Oga SIM, which gives a whopping125 percent bonus to new data subscribers on the Glo network.

Glo’s Oga SIM also covers subscribers who have not used their data services in the last three months.

Globacom’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Ashok Israni, said at the launch of the offering in Lagos a few weeks ago: “This is the best offer at the market place at this point in time in this country. No other offer comes close. This consolidates Globacom’s position as the company that gives unbeatable value to all categories of its customers”.

Israni explained that all a Glo subscriber is expected to do is buy a data subscription of his or her choice and he will automatically receive 125 percent bonus.

A breakdown of the benefits attached to ‘Oga SIM’ shows that data worth 1.8GB will be given to a new subscriber who buys N500 worth of data instead of 800MB offered earlier, while a purchase of N1000 data package attracts 3.6GB instead of 1.6GB. Equally 8.2 GB will be given for N2000 data bought instead of 3.6GB, while N2, 500 purchases will be rewarded with 12.9GB instead of 5.7GB.

While calling on Glo subscribers in the country to make utmost use of the “unmatchable offer” by dialing *777# to see the bundles available, Israni reiterated the commitment of the company towards excellent subscribers’ experience on the network, emphasising the recent multi-million dollars investment on expansion and systematic upgrade of the Glo network.

The innovative offerings the company keeps churning out are apparently receiving massive approval from Telecom users. The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that Globacom outperformed other Telecom players in the month of July, 2018.

According to the report, Globacom amassed 214,646 new subscribers in the month of July, taking its customer base to over 40.3 million.

