Glo urges winners to be good ambassadors in Russia

The company made this remark on Saturday during the send-off ceremony for the fourth batch of winners of the promo at Globacom Headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers in Lagos.

  • Published:
National Telecommunication Company, Globacom, has called on the new set of winners in the on-going GO RUSSIA promo to project the image of the country positively in Russia.

The company made this remark on Saturday during the send-off ceremony for the fourth batch of winners of the promo at Globacom Headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers in Lagos.

Globacom said, “we congratulate you on winning in the GO RUSSIA promo. Be good ambassadors of Nigeria in Russia, conduct yourself well and portray the country in good light all through your stay there”.

The company explained that four new lucky winners including 40-year-old Chartered Accountant Nwarisi Nsirim Sonny from  Eche LG, Rivers State, 43-year-old motor dealer, Mobolaji Bolaji David from Ilesha, Osun State, 40-year-old Abuja-based Customs Officer, Akano Isaac, and 25-year-old Ojulari Peter from Ilaje in Ondo State departed for Russia from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Saturday.

With the unveiling of the fourth batch, a total of 22 winners have emerged in the promo, while 21 of them have so far travelled on the all-expense-paid trip to Russia. The only exception is Osagie Edwin Isibor, a member of batch 2, who could not travel due to ill-health.

Globacom stated that the promo was introduced as part of its drive to empower and reward its teeming subscribers for their loyalty.

At the send-off ceremony, the winners were overenthusiastic in their commendation of Globacom for introducing the GO RUSSIA promo. Nwarisi Sonny said, “Globacom, una do well o! Keep it up, you have done very well. You have promised and you have delivered”, while enthralled Mobolaji David, who confessed he was initially skeptical about the authenticity of the promo, thanked Globacom for the wonderful opportunity to visit Russia.

Also speaking at the event, 25-year-old Ojulari Peter said, “Thank God, Thank Glo, the trip promises to be interesting as Russia is the destination for all human beings now”, adding that he was very delighted to visit Russia courtesy of Gloabcom.

At the occasion, Globcom also received members of the third batch who arrived from Russia on Thursday. One of the Batch Three winners, Oladele Oluseyi Adetokunbo, described his experience in Russia as “Amazing”, adding that they were treated like kings. He thanked Globacom for a wonderful time in the east European country. “We thank Globacom for everything, it was simply a once-in-a-life-time experience, It was simply surreal!” he enthused.

Globacom, which restated its commitment towards empowering its subscribers and giving them access to the best value and pricing at all times, called on subscribers to avail themselves of the affordable products and services on the Glo network.

 

