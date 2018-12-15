Naira rain for Glo subscribers in online talent contest, #GLOIN60SECONDS

news

Subscribers of the giant telco, Globacom, stand a chance of winning N4.8 million in cash prizes, as the operator unveils an online talent competition tagged GloIn60Seconds.

The operator in a statement said the competition, which is meant to run on social media, is part of the celebration of the festive season.

“Just for uploading a video of themselves doing what they enjoy doing, they stand a chance of winning fantastic cash prizes in the competition,” Globacom said in the press statement.

Participants are expected to upload a one-minute music, dance, comedy, poetry or any other creative ability video of themselves showcasing their talent on their social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and hashtag it on #GLOIN60SECONDS .

They must be followers of Glo on any of its social media pages @Globacomlimited on Instagram, @Gloworld on Twitter and Gloworld on Facebook.

They need to record and upload the video and register online for the campaign, which is to run for 8 weeks from December 10, 2018, to February 3, 2019.

Participants could upload as many videos as possible per week, but the videos will only be eligible for weekly prizes in the week uploaded. “To be eligible for prizes in other weeks, they could upload as many videos every week. However, these videos will be eligible for Grand Finale entry.”

Seven contestants with the highest video likes will win 50,000 each every week, making a total of 56 winners followed by the grand finale in which N200, 000 consolation prizes will be presented to 5 runners-up. A grand prize of 1 million naira will also be won by the overall winner.

Globacom said Gloin60seconds is meant to engage, showcase budding talents and reward young creative people in Nigeria.

Globacom urged young talented Nigerians to make optimum use of the opportunity, follow Glo on any of the social media pages, upload their video, register and get their friends and family members to like the video to stand the chance of winning N50, 000, N200, 000 or even the grand prize of N1m.