Glo scoops 6 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze medals at LAIF Awards

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has again reinforced its reputation as leading light in the industry as it won six gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the just-concluded 2018 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival for its creative television commercials and radio jingles produced in the year.

It was the brand’s day in the sun at the event held recently at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos as its masterpiece commercial titled “ Rhythm” which draws parallels between African dance moves and tactical football gestures like ‘heading’, ‘scissors kick’ and ‘leg overs’ aired during the 2018 World Cup in Russia won gold in three categories, including Film Corporate Image category, Travel, Tourism and Entertainment category of Film and Best Production Design and Art Direction in Film Craft.

The same commercial also clinched silver medal in Film Promotions. The commercial demonstrated that African football moves are inspired by the rhythm of African dances.

The production renders the transitions in simple and perfectly timed morphs. This allows the brand to demonstrate its support for football passion in Africa.

It features dance steps from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and Kenya.

Similarly, “Glo Flatmates” led in Film Promotions as “Glo Spoken Words” came tops as the best in Radio Telecoms Products and Services as well as Radio Craft (Best Use of Copy) while “The Chase” clinched silver in Best Film Editing in the Film Craft category. ).

“Glo Flatmates” leverages on the trending topic of who makes better jollof rice between Nigeria and Ghana? Rather than taking sides, the commercial subtly uses jollof rice to bring everyone together.

This was done to promote the Glo-sponsored comedy festival in Ghana, Glo Laffta Fest.

In the same vein, “Glo Laftgasm” clinched bronze medal in the Film Travel, Tourism and Entertainment category , “Experience the legendary game” won bronze in the Film Telecom Products and Services, the “Spoken Words” in Radio Craft (Casting and Performance) while “Glo Data Unmatched Unfair Advantage” got a bronze medal in the Campaign Category. . “Glo Laftgasm” is a compilation of different types of laughters by various iconic comedians who performed in the Glo Lafftafest comedy show held in Ghana.

The comedians acted out the various types of laughters – from the guttural, to the rapsy, to the musical and the guffaw.

The two marketing communications agencies servicing Globacom, X3M and SO&U received the medals for the campaigns at the award ceremony.