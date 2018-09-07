Pulse.ng logo
Glo highest gainer in voice, data subscribers in July – NCC report

Glo Company highest gainer in voice, data subscribers in July – NCC report

  • Published:
(File)

Latest telecom industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that Globacom amassed 214,646 new subscribers in the month of July, taking its customer base to over 40.3 million.

The operator which had 40,108,508 subscribers in June ended July with 40,323,154, showing an addition of 214,646 new subscribers. This was the biggest gain by any operator in July as Airtel, which came second, added 149,880 new customers, growing from 39,898,448 in June to 40,048,328 in July.

The NCC report also showed that Globacom has since this year added a total number of 2,153,374 new subscribers. As at the end of December, 2017, the company had a subscriber base of 38,169,780, whereas the figure increased to 40,323,154 in July this year.

Also according to the NCC statistics, Globacom principally accounted for the growth in the number of internet users on mobile devices during the review period. Total number of data users in the country rose by 866,656, from 102.81 million in June to103.67 million in July.

Globacom led the gainers’ chart  with 574,821 new internet users, with its data subscription rising from 26.57 million in June to 27.15 million in July. This is 66% of the total 866,656 new internet users in the industry.

Airtel’s figure rose by 375,724 from 26.71 internet users in June  to 27.09 million in July. MTN also gained 134,197 new data users in July as the figure recorded was 39.07 million as against 38.94 million in June.

However, 9mobile lost 218,086 internet users in July, as its subscription base fell to 10.37 million as against June when it recorded 10.59 million.

Globacom’s increasing subscriber base is said to be a result of the several attractive and user-friendly packages which offer a lot of appeal to prepaid and postpaid phone  users, thus making its services the most accessible and most affordable. For instance, the company which is marking its 15 years of operations in Nigeria, recently launched Glo Yakata which offers up to 2,200% bonus on every N100 recharge and above and Oga SIM which offers 125% bonus on every data subscription.

 

