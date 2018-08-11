Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Girl cuts off boy friend’s manhood in Jigawa

In Jigawa Girl cuts off boy friend’s manhood

AC Adamu Shehu, the corps Spokesman in the state, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Saturday, said the incident occurred in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Young Kenyan had to cut off his manhood as no woman wanted him play

Young Kenyan had to cut off his manhood as no woman wanted him

(Total Media)

A 17-year-old girl, Ramatu Tafida, has cut off the manhood of her 25-year-old boy friend, Mr Abdullahi Sabo, in Jigawa, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) has said.

AC Adamu Shehu, the corps Spokesman in the state, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday, said the incident occurred in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

Shehu said the victim, a resident of Kofar Gabas and a teacher at Government Girls Secondary School Babura engaged under N-Power.

“The incident occurred on Thursday in Babura when the attention of our officers was drawn by a good Samaritan who informed them that some youths were about to lynch a girl in Kofar Arewa, the residence of the suspect, to revenge for their friend.

“Immediately the officers swung into action and went to the scene and whisked the girl away to the office for safety, but they still followed her.

“It was upon reaching the office that we realised what led to the whole matter.

“Ramlatu confessed to have used a knife to cut off the manhood of her husband-to-be.

“According to her, Abdullahi is the love of her life and he was even introduced to her family members and has equally given the sum of N30,000 as an introduction fee.

“And because of that, she was free to be with him almost all the time. As a result they became too intimate that they engaged in sexual relationship.

“However, Ramlatu later learnt that the victim has planned to dump her for another girl since he has already known her as a woman. And that was what made her to plan and execute her attack,” he said.

Sheu said that the suspect further confessed that it was while they were together and about to start their usual affair that she confronted the victim with the issue and he responded in the affirmative.

“And already, she had a knife with her without his knowledge which she brought out and chopped off his manhood.

“After committing the offence, she ran to her parent’s house to inform her mother. And It was while she was there that the youths stormed the house.

The spokesman said that after knowing the situation, the officers rushed to the scene and took the victim to Babura General Hospital for medical attention.

The victim was later referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano.

Sheu said that the suspect had already been charged to court and remanded in prison until Sept. 6 for further hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mental Case Alleged killer of ex-Deputy Governor of Ondo's daughter...bullet
2 Quickie Crazy couple enjoy quick sex while waiting for order in eaterybullet
3 Spiritual ritual Woman dies in coffin she was sleeping in during...bullet

Related Articles

Body No Be Firewood Woman cuts off husband’s manhood for spending time with second wife
Swift justice Boss hacks off man's manhood for trying to sleep with his wife
Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him
Pulse Blogger Cleansing!!!
Madness In Practice This man cut his penis after getting excited over porn
Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex
Corruption Imo policemen threaten to imprison Nigerian journalists over 10k bribe
Police Wahala Yahoo boy whose eye got damaged by SARS agents thanks God for life
Police Brutality SARS operatives drag innocent man by sexual organ in order to extort money

Metro

Officers of the FRSC
In Ogun Accident claims 2, injures 4 at Sango-Ota
SOS Young man goes missing after leaving suicide note in Lagos
Tramadol-loving kidnapper still sleeping 6 days after arrest
Sleeping Or Faking? Alleged Tramadol-loving kidnapper is still sleeping 6 days after arrest
Teenager kills parents after searching for how to go about it
Sad Teenager shoots dead parents after searching for how to go about it