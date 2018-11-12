Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married

Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married

Nyalong married tycoon Kok Alat in a colourful wedding at Freedom Hall Hall in Juba yesterday effectively bringing to a close her family’s long search for a suitor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Nyalong Ngong Deng, a 17-year-old South Sudanese girl who created a buzz on social media after she was auctioned by her family, has been married off.

Nyalong married tycoon Kok Alat in a colourful wedding at Freedom Hall Hall in Juba yesterday effectively bringing to a close her family’s long search for a suitor.

READ MORE: Sex video has made me popular- Governor

The girl was auctioned on Facebook on October 25 by her family and anyone interested was encourage to place bids.

Juba TV reported that six men had shown interest to marry Nyalong but tycoon Alat offered 500 cows and three V8 cars effectively outbidding stiff competition from other top government officials.

The family had challenged other people from other regions with a high number of cattle to join the competition for the girl.

The competition which was restricted to people from Dinka and Jieng culture drew outrage from women groups who condemned the bid.

In Dinka culture, any man willing to marry must convince the girl's family on their ability to take care of their daughter which is evident through the ability to meet dowry terms.

Female lawyers in South Sudan have urged the government to shut down the online auction terming it gross violation of human rights.

"The practice is a gross human rights violation and violates the rights of a girl. It does not only deprive the girl child from education and limit her future opportunities in her life, but also increases the risk of violence, jeopardizes her health, reduces the girl child to a property, and deprives her from the right to choose," Adhiue told VOA's South Sudan in Focus.

READ MORE: Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex

Lawyer Suzy Natana praised the government for passing legislation protecting girls and women, but she said it should be regulated while also advising girls to have to insist on their freedom of choosing suitors.

"Dowry is not necessarily a bad thing because it leaves a simple token of appreciation that has invested in our culture, but it has to be regulated…if you are above the age of 18, you have a right to choose for yourself, to decide to get married or not. So, the first step is to make an effort to say no," she said.

 

Credit: sde.co.ke

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Related Articles

Sex video has made me popular- Governor
Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex
Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients
Woman narrates how she killed her husband’s side chick
Two men show up to claim baby after woman gives birth at hospital

Metro

Sokoto CP confirms arrest of 5 mobile policemen over alleged murder
Police re-arraign Badagry prince over alleged fraud
Find out how Togolese cook stabbed Credit Switch boss to death
Find out how Togolese cook 'confessed' to stabbing Credit Switch boss to death
65-yr-old man in court for raping 9-yr-old girl SEVERAL TIMES
65-yr-old man in court for raping 9-yr-old girl several times
Deadbeat dad publicly beats his wife, child in Ibadan (Video)
Deadbeat dad publicly beats his breadwinner wife and child in Ibadan (Video)
X
Advertisement