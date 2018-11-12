news

A 16-year-old girl has taken her own life in Uganda after her father caught her having sex with her boyfriend her father's bedroom.

The father of the deceased, Kiraka Mugisha, returned home one afternoon and found his daughter Kemigisha having sex with her boyfriend on his bed.

Report say the father, shocked by what he had seen, reported the case to the Police, accusing his daughter’s boyfriend Kelvin Yunus Kaddu of defilement.

The Police subsequently decided to detain Kaddu who is 18 and released Kemigisha who was described as a minor since she was under age.

The girl committed suicide the following day by hanging herself in her father’s bedroom, according to Monitor.co.ug.

Mr. Mugisha was left distraught by what he witnessed and shouted to draw the attention of neighbours.

“What Satan has invaded my home?

"What have I done to God to deserve this? What kind of curse is this? I am finished,” he is quoted as lamenting.

Meanwhile, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, has confirmed the crime, saying investigations into the whole incident had commenced.

He further stated that preliminary medical examinations conducted had earlier proved that Kemigisha was actually defiled.

“Her father said he spent the night at his shop perhaps, he was annoyed by the daughter’s alleged action. He visited his home in the morning and was shocked to find his daughter hanging dead on a rope in his bedroom,” Mr Owoyesigyire explained.