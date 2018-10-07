Pulse.ng logo
Ghanaian man reportedly strangled to death by his python

A man lies dead in a sewer. His python roams tight around his neck. He is believed to have been killed by the pet he loves.

  • Published:
Ghanaian man reportedly strangled to death by his python play

A man is motionless as his pet python curled around his neck. He is thought to have been strangled by the reptile.

(Tori News)

Samed, a Ghanaian man who is also a snake lover has been reportedly by his pet python.

According to a report on social media, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 6, 2018, in the town of Damongo located in northern Ghana.

ALSO READ: Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories

A video shows the reptile as it curled around the neck of the deceased. He had embarked on a journey to his friend's family event but unfortunately failed to make it there.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

