Ghanaian man reportedly strangled to death by his python

A man lies dead in a sewer. His python roams tight around his neck. He is believed to have been killed by the pet he loves.
According to a report on social media, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 6, 2018, in the town of Damongo located in northern Ghana.
ALSO READ: Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories
A video shows the reptile as it curled around the neck of the deceased. He had embarked on a journey to his friend's family event but unfortunately failed to make it there.
View this post on Instagram
Ghanaian man strangled to death by his pet python . . A Ghanaian snake lover has been strangled to death by his own pet python after it wrapped itself around him under bizarre circumstances in Damongo. . . The man, identified as Samed, met his untimely death, yesterday, while on his way to a friend's baby naming ceremony.