Ghana University remove statue of Mahatma Gandhi over racist claim

The monument was removed following a protest by students and faculty who argued that Gandhi considered Africans "inferior'.
The monument which was erected in 2016 by India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee, was removed following a protest by students and faculty who argued that Gandhi considered Africans "inferior'.
A student at the university, Benjamin Mensah, described the decision as "a massive win for all Ghanaians because it was constantly reminding us of how inferior we are.”
Gandhi, who as a young man lived and worked in South Africa is best known for leading non-violent resistance to British colonial rule in India.
Scholars over the years have highlighted evidence showing that the Indian independence leader held derogatory views towards black south Africans.
In a book written in 2015, two South African writers pointed to instances where Gandhi complained that Indians were being forced to use the same separate entrances as Africans.