Ghana University remove statue of Mahatma Gandhi over racist claim

news

A statue of Indian leader, Mahatma Gandhi, has been removed from the campus of University of Ghana over racist claim.

The monument which was erected in 2016 by India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee, was removed following a protest by students and faculty who argued that Gandhi considered Africans "inferior'.

A student at the university, Benjamin Mensah, described the decision as "a massive win for all Ghanaians because it was constantly reminding us of how inferior we are.”

Gandhi, who as a young man lived and worked in South Africa is best known for leading non-violent resistance to British colonial rule in India.

Scholars over the years have highlighted evidence showing that the Indian independence leader held derogatory views towards black south Africans.

In a book written in 2015, two South African writers pointed to instances where Gandhi complained that Indians were being forced to use the same separate entrances as Africans.