Get around London town with Luxury Chauffeur cars by Mr Eazi, Wizkid

Starr Luxury Get around London town with Luxury Chauffeur cars used by Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Banky W

Ever wondered what it’s like to have a whip a day or simply travel like an A-lister? Well, we’ve got the inside scoop from the man who makes this happen.

A Mercedes S- Class pick up from the airport, a Rolls Royce Phantom to dinner and Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster to gigs, this is what dreams are made of but in the lives of some of your favourite celebrities, this simply a typical day!

Ever wondered what it’s like to have a whip a day or simply travel like an A-lister? Well, we’ve got the inside scoop from the man who makes this happen. Ikenna Ordor, Founder of Starr Luxury Cars gives us a drive around the lives of the rich and famous.

Starr luxury Cars is a privately owned luxury car hire, chauffeur service and lifestyle firm located in the heart of London’s Mayfair with a bulging list of luxury clients that include, royals and celebrities like Idris Elba and Mr Eazi. What does this mean? Well, it means that Starr Luxury Cars is the hook up to those fancy often spotted outside some of London’s A-list hangouts!  They also happen to hold the largest luxury hire car vehicles throughout the UK and across Europe!

We asked Ikenna how he has managed to rack up an enviable celebrity clientele. Although he is quite coy about sharing their client list, we managed to get him to share that Starr Luxury Cars was recently awarded an exclusive contract to chauffeur celebrities performing at One Africa Fest in London, with performers such as Banky W, 2Face, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal enjoying this premium service.

Having built a stellar reputation of discretion when dealing with A-listers, we can see why.

Most of these guys can afford fast cars, some have multiple cars parked in their homes. However, what we do is give them a choice and the luxury of having their cars away from home. They can be in a Maserati in the morning and a Rolls for dinner.” He said. Each of our luxury vehicle has been expertly serviced and maintained to ensure that our client’s experience is of the highest standard.

With the finest of champagne stocked in the in-car mini-bar and round the clock 24-hour service to cater to the demanding schedule of its celebrity clientele, it’s no surprise that Celebrities rely on this service to get them around town in style and comfort. More than a luxury chauffeur service, Starr Luxury Cars’ services extends to production – the supercars are available for music videos, television, films, photoshoots and chances are you would have spotted one or two of their cars in some of the hottest videos or their recent work with Chelsea Football Club and Nike.

Starr Luxury Cars prides itself on knowing what its client needs are and being able to deliver on it. The concierge arm of the business is responsible for catering to the most exclusive requests – from making reservations at some of London’s finest restaurants to securing tickets for sold out shows, the team at Starr Cars have the right connections to make this happen.

We wanted to know how we can get in on the action and live life like a VIP, well whilst we save up to buy ours? “You, don’t have to be a celebrity to get the celebrity treatment with us. We also provide cars to business owners, the fashion industry and people in the media and we would love to get one of you guys to try out the cars” says Ike, who is quite possibly one of the most charming Entrepreneurs you would ever meet.

Well thanks Starr Cars for the offer, we definitely will be taking you up on that! Finally, it pays to work in media!!!

 

