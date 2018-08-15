George Koh guilty of stabbing Harry Uzoka to death

news

Former Louis Vuitton model George Koh has been found guilty of stabbing to death Britain’s “most-famous black model” Harry Uzoka .

The latter was killed in January 2018 after a meeting with Koh's supporters who brought along knives which enabled violence.

A report by People News confirmed that the former Louis Vuitton brand ambassador murdered the late model.

Uzoka met Koh and his company with only a dumbbell but the meeting turned wide in a report by The Independent News UK.

It gathered that the deceased was killed outside his home in Shepherd's Bush.

The parties planned to meet to hash out their differences following claims that George Koh slept with Uzoka's girlfriend Ruby Campbell.

It turned out to be a devastating event for Uzoka who died after the meeting.

ALSO READ: Third man charged with the murder of young model

George Koh says he killed Nigerian model in self-defense

A fight over a woman has led to the death of a London model Harry Uzoka who was reportedly killed by a rival who claimed it was self-defense.

The deceased reportedly died on the pavement outside his home in Shepherd's Bush located in West London.

George Koh was confirmed to be the killer according to a report by the BBC.

The brawl which started on Instagram resulted in an arranged fight.

It was gathered that the warring factions attended the hostile meeting with dangerous weapons such as knives and machetes.

ALSO READ: It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi

Noticing that they were outnumbered, Harry Uzoka's group decided to make a run for it but he didn't make it far.

"I feared that he would kill me or cause me serious injury.

"I was on the floor when he fell on to me. I maintain that my actions were reasonable given the circumstances," the alleged killer George Koh explained to a court that he acted in self defence.

The parties held responsible for the death of Harry Uzoka are to be sentenced on Friday, September 21, 2018, says a report by People.