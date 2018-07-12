news

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command in the central region is holding a 19-year-old man it arrested after he was almost lynched by a mob who claimed to have seen him having sex with four other men openly.

According to a Daily Guide report, the man identified only as Lizzy, a hair dresser, was caught red-handed in the abominable act on Sunday around 8pm.

The newspaper reported a source within the police command as having said that the suspected gay prostitute claimed to have been charging his clients GH¢30 and GH¢150 whenever he has sex with them.



“The suspect claimed he had his own clients who know him to be gay so he dresses and moves to his spot to wait for his clients.



“The suspect said some take him to hotels for sex while others prefer open sex, but he is only interested in money,” the source revealed.

Confirming the incident, the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, ACP David Agyemang Adjem is quoted as saying: “The timely intervention of my men saved the suspected gay (named being withheld) from the traders who attempted to lynch him.”

One Kwame Asare, a second hand bag seller who reportedly witnessed the incident said: “I was in the company of two other friends, and we were going home after selling our wares around 8pm when we spotted a lady in long wig. She was wearing a white dress and having sex with a man while three others waited for their turn.”

He added that when they saw one of Lizzy’s clients penetrate him from the back,

“We were so amazed and shouted at them but as soon as the partners saw us approaching, they bolted and left the suspect behind.



“We realized later that he was a man dressed like a lady,” by which time he said “a police patrol team showed up at the scene to rescue the suspect.”

One other resident of the area in question who claimed to be a neighbour of the suspect is also quoted as having said: “We all thought she was a woman after moving into the house three months ago, but nobody suspected her to be a prostitute.



“The only thing we know is that she hails from Janado in Akatsi in the Volta Region, and is a hairdresser.”

The suspect is helping the police in their investigations.