Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Ex-gang member turns pastor to campaign against knife crime in London

Ex-gang member becomes a pastor to campaign against London's knife crime epidemic

A former gang member turns away from his old ways to push for an end to the knife crime epidemic in London.

  • Published:
Ex-gang member becomes a pastor to campaign against London's knife crime epidemic play

Enrique Uwadiae works as a pastor to deliver gang members from street violence propagated by poverty.

(The Sun UK)

It has been five years since Enrique Uwadiae turned his back on gang life. Now the 22-year-old man has become a pastor campaigning against knife crimes in London.

In a report by the Sun UK News on Saturday, December 8, 2018, he remembers asking God to spare his life after he was stabbed in a gang clash.

It was in November 2017, when he was just 17 years old. He sustained nasty cuts in his femoral artery that left him in a pool of blood.

Ex-gang member becomes a pastor to campaign against London's knife crime epidemic play

Enrique Uwadiae commits himself to the message of love to overcome gang violence in London after a near-death experience.

(The Sun UK)

 

ALSO READ: Louis Vuitton model George Koh guilty of stabbing to death Britain’s “most-famous black model”

As a pastor who preaches at a church SPAC Nation, he hopes to save others from a similar encounter that once left him helpless on the path of death.

"I used to be violent because of the way I’d grown up and what I’d seen on the road.

“Poverty brings anger and leads to a gang lifestyle. Aged 15 I was arrested for double attempted murder after a gang clash, though the charges were later dropped.

“But everything changed for me in November 2013, when I was 17, and I was stabbed in the arm, back and femoral artery. I collapsed in a pool of blood and thought my life was over.

“Before I was rushed to hospital, I remember praying to God.

“I heard about a church called SPAC Nation, whose leader was taking young boys involved in gang crime and welcoming them. So I joined," Enrique Uwadiae reveals in the report by The Sun.

In London, many gang related attacks have claimed the lives of Nigerian residents some already enjoying good career prospects.

The career of Oluwafemi Omosuyi, a Nigerian semi-professional boxer, has been threatened after he was shot in the face in Peckam, London.

Ex-gang member becomes a pastor to campaign against knife crimes in London play

Oluwafemi Omosuyi is considered a prospect for a heavy weight title.

(Daily Mail)

 

A Daily Mail report confirmed that Omosuyi had his "face blown off" on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

The victim who had just returned from a training trip to Dublin was attacked outside Oliver Goldsmith Primary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 30-yr-old Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet

Related Articles

Tragic House of Reps member Dolapo Badru's son shot dead in the UK
Tragic End Nigerian teenager stabbed to death during birthday party in London
London Stabbings How gang violence in UK is taking the lives of young Nigerians
Gang Hatred Career of Nigerian semi-pro boxer may end after face was blown off in the UK
Nigerian Prince and Lawyer jailed in the UK for 1.8m pounds fraud

Metro

Father kills two daughters, after luring them with mangoes
Father insists man marries corpse of daughter he murdered
Policemen reportedly strip car owner naked for refusing to give bribe
Policemen reportedly strip car owner naked for refusing to give bribe
Granddad sexually assaults little girl he was asked to watch over
Granddad sexually assaults little girl he was asked to watch over
X
Advertisement