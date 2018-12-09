news

It has been five years since Enrique Uwadiae turned his back on gang life. Now the 22-year-old man has become a pastor campaigning against knife crimes in London.

In a report by the Sun UK News on Saturday, December 8, 2018, he remembers asking God to spare his life after he was stabbed in a gang clash.

It was in November 2017, when he was just 17 years old. He sustained nasty cuts in his femoral artery that left him in a pool of blood.

As a pastor who preaches at a church SPAC Nation, he hopes to save others from a similar encounter that once left him helpless on the path of death.

"I used to be violent because of the way I’d grown up and what I’d seen on the road.

“Poverty brings anger and leads to a gang lifestyle. Aged 15 I was arrested for double attempted murder after a gang clash, though the charges were later dropped.

“But everything changed for me in November 2013, when I was 17, and I was stabbed in the arm, back and femoral artery. I collapsed in a pool of blood and thought my life was over.

“Before I was rushed to hospital, I remember praying to God.

“I heard about a church called SPAC Nation, whose leader was taking young boys involved in gang crime and welcoming them. So I joined," Enrique Uwadiae reveals in the report by The Sun.

In London, many gang related attacks have claimed the lives of Nigerian residents some already enjoying good career prospects.

The career of Oluwafemi Omosuyi, a Nigerian semi-professional boxer, has been threatened after he was shot in the face in Peckam, London.

A Daily Mail report confirmed that Omosuyi had his "face blown off" on Sunday, June 3, 2018.