Frustrated women in Kano and Katsina are abusing drugs

Frustrated women in Kano and Katsina are abusing drugs

The rise in the use of hard drugs in Kano and Katsina have been traced to women, who are frustrated, lack education, and are influenced by peers.

Frustrated women in Kano and Katsina are abusing drugs play Rehab centers now home to Nigerian youths addicted to codeine (BBC)

Frustrated women and illiterates have been identified as the major abusers of drugs in Kano and Katsina.

According to the Northern Women Assembly, NWA, the rise in the use of hard drugs in Kano and Katsina have been traced to women, who are frustrated, lack education, and influenced by their peer group.

At a briefing in Abuja, Nigeria, the group raised an alarm over the increasing use of hard drugs as a result of the three factors while urging the Federal Government to urgently attend to the rise.

The group's President, Aisha Hussain, stressed the need for sensitisation and enlightenment of the populace in combating drugs abuse among the northern women.

play (The Fertile Chick)

 

She said, “The challenge facing women in the north is drug abuse. We have discovered that most women in the north presently use drugs even more than the men. This is prevalent in Kano and Katsina states."

ALSO READ: Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos

Rehab centers now home to Nigerian youths addicted to codeine

The BBC's "Africa Eye" explored the wide use of codeine in Nigeria following a visit to a rehab center located in the northern part of the country.

This was captured in its video report titled "Sweet Sweet Codeine".

The clip introduced individuals who have lost the power of self control due to an addiction to the drug substance often patronised by youths.

A party or hangout is never complete without the presence of the savage guest, codeine.

The hazardous effect on people who have fallen hard to an uncontrolled use of the intoxicant is perhaps why some were resigned to shackles as can be seen in the BBC documentary.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

