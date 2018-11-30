Pulse.ng logo
FRSC confirms 4 dead, 5 injured in ghastly motor accident in Nasarawa

Mrs Faustina Alegbe, Sector Commander of FRSC in Nasarawa, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Friday.

FRSC confirms 4 dead, 5 injured in ghastly motor accident in Nasarawa

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Nasarawa command has confirmed the death of four persons and five others injured in a ghastly motor accident that occurred on Keffi-Makurdi highway.

Alegbe said the accident occurred at Gako community in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night.

She said the accident involved a Volkswagen Sharon Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV), a Peugeot J5 Van and 12 passengers, who were in different degrees affected by the crash.

“My men from the Akwanga command went for the rescue. Twelve persons were involved and they were rescued and taken to the General hospital in Akwanga, but on getting there, four were confirmed dead and five injured by doctors,” she said.

Alegbe confirmed that the accident initially caused traffic gridlock on the highway, but normal vehicular movement had resumed after officers and men of FRSC cleared the wreckage of the affected vehicles and evacuated victims from the scene of the incident.

The sector commander called on motorists to endeavour to inspect their vehicles before embarking on a trip and adhere strictly to rules and regulations of the highway so as to prevent Road Traffic Crash (RTC)

She also reiterated the need for drivers going on a long journey to take a break after a few hours of driving to prevent fatigue, which, according to her is a major cause of accidents on the highway.

