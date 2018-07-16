news

The 2018 edition of the renowned praise concert - The African Praise Experience (T.A.P.E) will hold on Friday 27th July 2018 from 8pm till dawn. The concert which features wholly indigenous and leading gospel artistes from Africa will hold at the Rock Cathedral; home of the organisers and host church - House On The Rock in Lekki.

Since inception, T.A.P.E. has been an awesome expression of rhythm and sounds of worship with a stellar cast of worship leaders. This year will be no different as leading gospel artistes - Sammie Okposo, Onos, Frank Edwards, Chioma Jesus, Midnight Crew, Ada, Eben, Bukola Bekes, and Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC) will take centre stage.

T.A.P.E. 2018 will however be one with a difference as it also features the FEARLESS Concert. Fearless Concert will have Tim Godfrey, Rox Nation and award winning American Gospel artiste, Travis Greene ministering live in concert. Watch the trailer for the highly anticipated event at https://houseontherock.org.ng/tape/

Make plans now to be there. Updates on the event will be posted regularly on the church website and social media platforms using the hashtag #TAPE.

Save the date and come in early to get choice seats and have a great time!

