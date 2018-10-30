Pulse.ng logo
Four things to know about Elizabeth Ogbanje Ochanya

The 13-year old recently passed away and the world still doesn't know much about her.

  • Published:
Lecturer, 52 and son raped Ochanya, 13, for 5 years , she dies play

Ochanya, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Ogbuja

(Daily Post)

Rape is a terrible offence and it will not be tolerated. Sexual abuse of minors should even be treated with greater seriousness.

That is why the whole of Nigeria sits on their edge of her seat as any positive news on #JusticeForOchanya, the social media hashtag created to demand justice for the late Elizabeth Ogbanje Ochanya takes centre stage.

Nigerians demand justice for Ochanya. play

Nigerians demand justice for Ochanya.

(Facbook/Ukan Kurugh)

 

Who is Elizabeth Ogbanje Ochanya?

She is the 13-year-old victim of a 5-year rape by her uncle, 52-year old Andrew Ogbuja, a Lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel Management of the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son, Victor Ogbuja.

Soon after a battle with a few ailments originating from being regularly drugged, abused, molested and raped both anally and vaginally by father and son, she died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Here are five things to know about the teenage girl, the subject of intense social media activism across Nigeria;

1.) She was a JSS2 (Not JSS1) Student of the Federal Government Girls’ College, Gboko

Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, the victim of her uncle and his son before her death at 13, from VVF and complications from consistent rape

(The Sun)

 

After Ochanya came to live with the Ogbujas in 2013, as an 8-year old after her mother died, she had to attend school. Thus, after passing primary school, the Ogbujas enrolled her at the Federal Government Girls College, Gboko.

At the time of her death, she was a student JSS2 student in the second year of secondary school. Upon her death, her school’s alumni joined in seeking justice in her memory.

Her actual class can be confirmed in the statement released by her school’s alumni upon an autopsy conducted into her death. It reads, “We bring to your attention the incident of the death of 13-year old Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje; a JS2 student of Federal Government Girls’ College Gboko in Benue State.

ALSO READ: Nigerian demand justice for Ochanya

2.) Mrs. Felician Ogbuja is actually her cousin, not her aunt

play Andrew Ogbuja and Felicia Ogbuja (Linda Ikeji's Blog)

 

We all know the Nigerian setting with respect. When Ochanya’s mom reportedly died in 2013, she came to live with the Ogbujas. Felicia is her mother’s cousin, and thereby, she is Felicia’s first cousin once removed, not her aunt.

But as regards the Nigerian attitude to respect, Felicia is old enough to be her mother. She will be called ‘Mummy’ or ‘Aunty,’ never, ‘cousin.’

3.) A street has been named after her

play The sign for the street named after Ogbuja in Otukpo Local Government, Benue State (Laila's News)

 

In the days following the series of strike actions across Nigerian cities by people of all ages, colours, and genders, Laila’s News reported that a street has since been named after the young Elizabeth Ogbanje Ochanya in Otukpo Local Government Area, Benue State.

No amount of activism will bring her back, sadly. But her memory could be used to create a new standard for the many other girls going through what she went through for five years. 

For one, she has inspired the Director — General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah to appeal to other girls going through same to come out and talk.

In the same vein, she deserves immortality.

4.) She is soft-spoken and articulate

 

While she might be intellectually imperfect, a video of her interview with African Independent Television (AIT) where she narrated her sad ordeal has been making the rounds.

In the video, she could be seen to narrate her ordeal in good tenses, with the confidence to face a camera. Most 13-year old Nigerians could not have done that.

