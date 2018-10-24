news

A former lecturer at the Nasarawa State University, Mohammed Yau Baire has reportedly been arrested after he allegedly demanded sex from a married student to help her secure admission into the institution.

Baire according to Blueprint is a former lecturer in the Department of Information Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Nasarawa State University.

Explaining her experience with Baire, the student, Hajiya Halimat Abubakar Bashiru reportedly said she was introduced to the lecturer by her husband when she was seeking admission into the university.

“The whole episode began when I went to look for admission at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. After my husband introduced me to one of his brothers at the university, he asked me about the course I wanted to study and I told him computer science, after which he requested for my phone number for easy communication. But after that, Dr Baire started calling me saying that he is interested in having me as a lover.

“Before I told my husband, he now asked me out and I told him to meet me at my house so if he has anything to tell me, he can say it before my husband, but he insisted that we should meet'', she said.

Reacting to the accusation, Baire said he regretted his action, saying it was the handiwork of the devil.

He said, “actually, I approached her that I wanted to be in love with her despite the fact that she is married to a prominent person that I know. I told her that all I needed was for her to succumb to me and then she will have the admission at the university”.

LASU dismisses three lecturers

Recall the Lagos State University recently dismissed three of its academic staff for sexual harassment and misconduct.

The university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said the institution’s Governing Council took the decision at its 119th Statutory Meeting on Oct 4, as recommended by the Joint Council/Senate (Academic) Disciplinary Committee.

Adekoya named the affected staff as Dr Sunkanmi Odubunmi, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Dr Ajani Ogunwande, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Dr Emmanuel Gbeleyi, Lecturer II, Department of Anatomy, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, Lagos,” Adekoya said in a statement.