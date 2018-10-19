Flop of the Week: Shomolu, Bariga & Ladi Lak youths take the L

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

On October 17, 2018, Pulse reported the result of violence at Shomolu, Bariga and Ladi Lak after a simple political meeting escalated into gun-wielding and trigger happiness.

At Larex bus-stop near Palmgrove, two well-known thugs named Solo and Jaypron were thought to be killed. Yesuru, a third person was said to be battling for his life from wounds sustained.

First off, we need to understand that killing ourselves or being prepared to die for Nigerians politicians over money or for cultism that means little to nothing is stupid.

Nigerian politics is not worth dying for, you haven’t even died for Nigeria or her people. Even if the money means something to you, we all know what good money is.

The truth is that, in politics and during election season, the foot soldiers never get anything and they are the most inspired to get violent — it’s crazy. There’s more to life than that stupidity.

I understand, we are different and we grew up different

Incredibly, just before I write this, I was watching the controversial Pusha T episode of The Joe Budden Podcast where the idealistic difference of changing times was to the fore.

Pusha T has some problems with his rival, Drake that most people cannot understand because we are from different eras and sometimes, insensitive narratives get pulled up.

As such, I would not be insensitive to the plight of a street Thug who grew on that life, seeing it as the ultimate. He probably had no option nor the privilege of seeing life from another perspective.

Thus, the ideal life was probably to ‘get his’ by any means possible, even if it is dying for his meal or whatever else he believes in.

I get that, but even in our little cocoons of sentimental attachment to our truths, there will still be good and bad, especially when we consider the realities of our society.

Regardless, you’re still stupid for killing over politics or cultism

Nigeria is not smiling on 96% of Nigerians and those people know life can be better.

So, since we all agree that Nigerian politicians are trash, why is someone killing himself or someone for Nigerian politicians over money that won’t buy a home in Lekki?

Even if the money could buy a house in Lekki, why not take the money and do the right thing? If Nigeria will have a chance at progress, we all have a responsibility.

It’s more about the people who affect the grassroots than the elites. So why in the world would you carry guns and machetes to kill your fellow struggler and hustler over simple political affiliations?

I’ll tell you why; errant senselessness of the superhuman kind. I grew up understanding, ‘real recognize real.’

While money is what we all want, why kill ourselves over a few thousands of Naira that wouldn’t even buy a car? Are we that stupid as a people to keep repeating age-old mistakes?

Your background isn’t a bar to you not understanding that either you are in Lekki or Bariga politicians are trash.

If you are killing yourself or you are prepared to kill for them, you are senseless and your generation should spit on you. You are a disgrace.

Why not face your hustle and believe in yourself. I’ll never knock your hustle because Money Must Be Made, but even if you want a shortcut, be sensible with it.

What have politicians done for you asides use you for their selfish ends of attaining office and then change their phone numbers when they achieve their aim?

Are you mad? Cultism in 2018? Have you no sense of direction? If you want to be violent, show it for national good, not stupidity.

Shomolu, Bariga and Ladi Lak youths and the electorate who have chosen violence to support Nigerian politicians or avenge people who also made that phony decision are stupid.

Now that you have killed each other, do you feel better? Would you teach your kids? Take the L. You’re all stupid.