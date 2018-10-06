news

A motorcycle rider is lucky to escape when a high current threw the vehicle on its side.

This happened in Delta state where water is seen to have taken over an entire road.

Rescuers quickly rushed to the scene of the accident to prevent a likely tragedy. Only cars could move freely but they did so with caution.

A short clip capturing an Asaba road shows more images of the devastation which the flood has caused.

It recklessly slammed against vehicles parked by the roadside with dirt that has accompanied it on a destructive journey.