High current flood sweeps away motorcycle while rider was inside

Thanks to a quick reaction, a motorcycle rider managed to quickly climb out before the vehicle could submit to the power of a flood.

  • Published:
High current flood sweeps away motorcycle while rider was inside play

A man only had a short amount of time to escape from a motorcycle or risk being swallowed by a high current flood.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A motorcycle rider is lucky to escape when a high current threw the vehicle on its side.

This happened in Delta state where water is seen to have taken over an entire road.

Rescuers quickly rushed to the scene of the accident to prevent a likely tragedy. Only cars could move freely but they did so with caution.

ALSO READ: 47 passengers rescued successfully after their plane crashed in lagoon

A short clip capturing an Asaba road shows more images of the devastation which the flood has caused.

It recklessly slammed against vehicles parked by the roadside with dirt that has accompanied it on a destructive journey.

