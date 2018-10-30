Five Nigerian women busted in Tarkwah for sex trafficking

news

Five Nigeria women have been arrested at Tarkwah in the Western region for trafficking ladies for prostitution in the mining community.

The ladies who are between the ages of 20 and 28 were allegedly lured by their mistresses to come to Ghana only to be pushed into prostitution.

Tarkwa Divisional Crime Officer, Supritendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong tells Adom News some of the victims reported the incident to the police which led to the arrest of the five women.

Meanwhile one of the victims in an interview on Adom News she has been sleeping with men and gives the money to her mistresses.

She said they were promisd juicy jobs not to be pushed into the sex trade when they arrived in Ghana.