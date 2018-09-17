news

Chinedu Emenike, who dropped out from the Rivers State Polytechnic, has admitted that he joined a secret cult in order to get a job after school.

The struggle to live a comfortable life became worrisome for him after his parents quit sponsoring his education for lack of money.

Emenike who maintained his membership in the Aye confraternity was apprehended during a visit to the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Abia State.

According to Punch News, the cultist who blames his involvement in a secret society on the devil was found with incriminating items.

“It is the work of the devil. I just went to celebrate with my friends that just finished their final year exams in Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, when the school security men saw me and found incriminating items on me.

“I am a member of the Aye Confraternity and a former student of the Rivers State Polytechnic. I joined the cult group so that our men can help me with job upon graduation. But I did not graduate because of money.

"My parents did not have enough money to sponsor me through school, that was why I dropped out.

“I have learnt tiling. I went to MOUAU to see if I could meet any of our members that could just help me out because I came to Umuahia not long ago. I needed job, business connection or any other thing that can sustain me," Chinedu Emenike tells Punch.

The Abia State police commissioner Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, has reportedly paraded the suspect.

According to the police chief, the dropout will be charged to court following the confession he made.