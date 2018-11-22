Final year IMSU student stabs boyfriend, commits suicide

news

A few weeks ago, Pulse reported how a Lawyer murdered her husband in his sleep while she tried to commit suicide. Similarly, a Benue woman reportedly killed her husband and three children a few weeks ago before committing suicide.

This time, Agomuo Jennifer a final year student of Computer Science at the Imo State University almost committed suicide, shortly after stabbing her boyfriend yesterday, November 21, 2018.

Instablog9ja reports that the 400 Level student stabbed her boyfriend because he broke up with her. The issue then escalated and resulted in her stabbing him at Joe Tony Hostel.

Reports further highlight Jenny’s boyfriend was at her hostel to collect all the gifts he had bought her upon their breakup. That reportedly started the fight from which Jenny stabbed him. For fear of committing murder and the grim consequences, Jenny reportedly drank a poisonous substance.

Neighbour, however, broke in at the nick of time to rescue the boyfriend who is now battling for dear life at Federal Medical Centre, Imo while Jenny was confirmed dead.