Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Final year IMSU student stabs boyfriend, commits suicide

IMSU student reportedly commits suicide after stabbing boyfriend

The issue started off over couple's squabbles and escalated into the madness that led to her death and her boyfriend battling for dear life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Final year IMSU student stabs boyfriend, commits suicide play

Aguomo Jennifer

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A few weeks ago, Pulse reported how a Lawyer murdered her husband in his sleep while she tried to commit suicide. Similarly, a Benue woman reportedly killed her husband and three children a few weeks ago before committing suicide.

This time, Agomuo Jennifer a final year student of Computer Science at the Imo State University almost committed suicide, shortly after stabbing her boyfriend yesterday, November 21, 2018.

Instablog9ja reports that the 400 Level student stabbed her boyfriend because he broke up with her. The issue then escalated and resulted in her stabbing him at Joe Tony Hostel.

ALSO READ: On Facebook, DELSU student narrates how gunmen forced her panties off her

Reports further highlight Jenny’s boyfriend was at her hostel to collect all the gifts he had bought her upon their breakup. That reportedly started the fight from which Jenny stabbed him. For fear of committing murder and the grim consequences, Jenny reportedly drank a poisonous substance.

Final year IMSU student stabs boyfriend, commits suicide play

The boyfriend, right and Jennifer on the left

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Neighbour, however, broke in at the nick of time to rescue the boyfriend who is now battling for dear life at Federal Medical Centre, Imo while Jenny was confirmed dead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to...bullet
3 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet

Related Articles

On Facebook, DELSU student narrates how gunmen forced her panties off her
Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to withdraw money
Colorism exists, but vanity causes bleaching
Ex-student's LASU certificate used to sell suya
How a British journalist played a Nigerian yahoo boy
Dramatic Jehovah's Witness Wife refuses to hug or kiss husband during court marriage (Video)
Man kills his baby as sacrifice to God, walks majestically to Police station

Metro

Baby escapes the sharp blade of a train after mum accidentally drops it on rail track
Baby escapes the sharp blade of a train after mum accidentally drops it on rail track
Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for armed robbery
Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for armed robbery
Family accuses woman of adultery because she has a baby via CS
Family accuses woman of adultery because she has a baby via CS
1 killed in Lagos cult clash
2 men in court over alleged cultism, possession of dangerous weapons
X
Advertisement