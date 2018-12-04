Rio Ferdinand joins extraordinary football fans for live EPL game

news

Legendary former Premier League footballer, Rio Ferdinand, was the guest of honour at the Lion’s Den in Lagos yesterday afternoon. As part of his trip to Lagos with Guinness, he joined hundreds of football lovers for an afternoon filled with football and entertainment.

Ferdinand was joined by Nigerian footballing greats, Julius Aghahowa, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba at the event and the group treated the guests to a pre-match analysis ahead of the game.

He announced the first five prize winners from the consumer promotion who would be joining him to watch a live international match in Cameroon later in the football season.

Before he left for the final engagement of his whistle-stop tour, he made an announcement that he had been so inspired by the nation’s passion for the beautiful game, he is joining with Guinness to find and celebrate Nigerian football fans Made of More.

Henry Esiaba, Guinness Brand Manager, Guinness Nigeria Plc comments, “Although they live thousands of miles away from the Premier League, their knowledge and passion would rival that of any fan in the world. They show their vibrant support with chants, unparalleled player and team knowledge, humour, dance, dress, rituals and bold acts of dedication.

“You may be the fan who doesn’t just paint your body in your team’s colours, but the one who painted your entire house in them; or the one who invented your own unique winning dance that you break into every time your team scores a goal! Whatever makes you extraordinary, we want to celebrate your story!”

If you are an extraordinary football fan whose love of the beautiful game goes beyond any boundaries, we want to hear your story! Send us a [short video to XXX / insert mechanic for submissions] using the hashtag #fansmadeofmore. If your video stands out as an example of extraordinary football fandom, you could see it showcased on Monday Night Football and on Guinness social media channels as well as English Premier League broadcasts across the continent.

