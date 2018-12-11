Femi & The Gang to unveil 30 interns to battle for N5M & car prize in 1st season of Fired!

news

Having consistently kept sport fans up to speed on the juiciest of sport updates all year long with a unique fusion of sport and entertainment radio programming on 99.3 Nigeria Info, 96.9 Cool FM and 95.1 Wazobia FM, including the exclusive World Cup Russia 2018 radio broadcast and GoalFest; Nigeria’s finest sport brand “Femi & The Gang” ends the year in grand style with the most anticipated unveil of the 30 interns to battle for the Five Million Naira & Car prize on Fired! at the live screening of the last star match of the year, as Liverpool host Arsenal in the serene atmosphere of The Best Western Hotel Courtyard in Victoria Island, on the 29th of December, 2018.

Fired! is a unique fusion of sport and entertainment in a reality TV show, created to discover the next celebrity OAP fired up with the correct proportion of sport juice and entertainment sauce.

Winner smiles home with a cash prize of 5 Million naira, a car, and land a dream job opportunity as a member of Femi & The Gang. First runner up wins 3 Million naira while second runner up wins 1.5 Million naira.

30 interns will be mentored by 10 team leads in one office for 29 days of intense battle of passion, communication skills and clash of interpersonal skills, weaved into entertaining daily tasks to be dished out by The Boss Femi Obong-Daniels.

At this official unveil, the 30 interns will be shared into 10 teams as the Team Leads assume managerial roles to buy 3 team members each in a live transfer market.

Alongside the transfer market drama, the live football screening experience promises to be highly entertaining with celebrity football fans in attendance, music, games and loads of refreshments.

