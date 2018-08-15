Female corps member is crushed by 'Danfo' driver but she lives

news

Morenikeji, a female corps member serving in Lagos has been knocked down by a 'Danfo' driver but she lives.

She is receiving treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital says a report on IG.

The victim was reportedly hit by the driver today in Igbo Efon located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

According to reports, the man suspected of running her over has been apprehended.

ALSO READ: Policeman kills female corps member a day before ending service

Family accuses hospital of negligence over death of corps member

The family of a female corps member Angela Igwetu has accused the Garki General Hospital, Abuja of negligence which led to her death.

The deceased needed an urgent care after she was shot by a policeman Benjamin Peters, hours before a passing out parade for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to Punch News, Igwetu's family has faulted a statement released by Garki General Hospital in the aftermath of her death.

Her sister Chinenye who lamented on Twitter after learning about her passing insists that an autopsy carried out at the National Hospital, Abuja contradicts the statement explaining the cause of death and efforts made by the Garki General Hospital in a bid to revive her.

“The autopsy was carried out at a national hospital and the report is totally different from what the hospital said.

“I am not a doctor, but according to the doctors that carried out the autopsy, she was not properly examined.

“The report shows that she would have been saved if proper medical attention had been given to her. Even if she was attended to, it is definitely after a lot of delay.

“Based on the autopsy, the bullet was not supposed to kill her. In fact, all her organs were intact. Even her lung that was brushed by the bullet was not shattered.

"It was the blood that was clotting from the bullet injury that killed her.

“The pipes that they inserted into her at the hospital broke her rib as well. They brought her in by 3am and she died at 6am.

"So what did they do between that time frame?," Chinenye asks in a report by Punch.