Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Female corps member is crushed by 'Danfo' driver but she lives

Narrow Escape Female corps member is crushed by 'Danfo' driver but she lives

The driver of a 'Danfo' bus believed to have knocked down a female corps member has been arrested.

  • Published:
Female corps member is crushed by 'Danfo' driver but she lives play

A corps member is receiving treatment at a hospital after a 'Danfo' bus hit her. The driver has been arrested.

(Lagos Convo)

Morenikeji, a female corps member serving in Lagos has been knocked down by a 'Danfo' driver but she lives.

She is receiving treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital says a report on IG.

 

The victim was reportedly hit by the driver today in Igbo Efon located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

According to reports, the man suspected of running her over has been apprehended.

ALSO READ: Policeman kills female corps member a day before ending service

Family accuses hospital of negligence over death of corps member

The family of a female corps member Angela Igwetu  has accused the Garki General Hospital, Abuja of negligence which led to her death.

The deceased needed an urgent care after she was shot by a policeman Benjamin Peters, hours before a passing out parade for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Hospital's slow response leads to quick death of corps member play

A policeman accused of killing a corps member has been identified as Benjamin Peters. He has reportedly been dismissed from service.

(Twitter/Segalink)

 

According to Punch News, Igwetu's family has faulted a statement released by Garki General Hospital in the aftermath of her death.

Her sister Chinenye who lamented on Twitter after learning about her passing insists that an autopsy carried out at the National Hospital, Abuja contradicts the statement explaining the cause of death and efforts made by the Garki General Hospital in a bid to revive her.

“The autopsy was carried out at a national hospital and the report is totally different from what the hospital said.

“I am not a doctor, but according to the doctors that carried out the autopsy, she was not properly examined.

“The report shows that she would have been saved if proper medical attention had been given to her. Even if she was attended to, it is definitely after a lot of delay.

“Based on the autopsy, the bullet was not supposed to kill her. In fact, all her organs were intact. Even her lung that was brushed by the bullet was not shattered.

"It was the blood that was clotting from the bullet injury that killed her.

“The pipes that they inserted into her at the hospital broke her rib as well. They brought her in by 3am and she died at 6am.

"So what did they do between that time frame?," Chinenye asks in a report by Punch.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Google 5 things you should never look for on this search enginebullet
3 Uncommon Stalker 34-year-old woman sent 696 text messages to a manbullet

Related Articles

God Have Mercy NYSC member runs mad in Enugu [Video]
God's Gift NYSC member gives birth to conjoined twins who share 1 liver
In Imo Naval officer on the run after shooting corps member
Village People NYSC member slums and dies days to passing out
Disgrace! Female corps member who stole iPhone 7 handed over to police [Video]
Hoping To Live Survival of female corps member in doubt after 15 men raped her at lodge
After Surviving School Policeman kills female corps member a day before ending service
Corps Member's Death Family accuses hospital of negligence
It Wasn't Me Corps member finds out boyfriend was cheating when his sperm reduced

Metro

Another 40-foot container truck falls on Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway(Illustrative)
In Ogun Container falls off truck, crushes 2
Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wife
Konji State Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wife
Vigilante gets N15k to transport schoolgirl to Burkina Faso for sex
Human Trafficking Vigilante gets N15k to transport schoolgirl to Burkina Faso for sex
Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters
P.T.S.D Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters