Are you a young, talented hair stylist, makeup artist or fashion accessories designer, between the ages of 16-30 looking to grow your small business?

Then, you’re in luck because the third season of FCMB’s #FlexxYourCreativity contest has just started and this year, there is a total cash prize of one million Naira up for grabs!

And that’s not even all, top 3 winners also get access to exclusive business resources, mentorship and an opportunity to work with the Dare2Dream models backstage while showcasing their work on a global stage at the 2018 Dare2Dream Grand Finale.

Want in? Yes!

Simply follow the simple instructions below

Visit the #FlexxYourCreativity Page https://on.fcmb.com/FlexxYourCreativity3-23 and upload a picture of your makeup, hairstyle or fashion accessory work Deposit a sum of N10,000 into your FCMB Flexx account, (you can open one here https://on.fcmb.com/YourAccountIn4Minutes-FYC-10 in 4 minutes if you don’t have one) Share your special link with your friends and family to vote for you. Entries with the highest votes stand a higher chance of winning.

Winners of previous editions of #FlexxYourCreativity have successfully grown their businesses and also enjoyed high visibility as a result of their participation in the contest. So, don’t be left out of this wonderful opportunity.Go #FlexxYourCreativity now!

Submission of entries to the contest closes on the 15th of August, 2018, so hurry and don’t be left out! Share this post with your friends and family members who you know deserve to participate and win big in the #FlexxYourCreativity contest.

FCMB’s Flexx proposition is targeted at young people who are actively seeking platforms which allow them to express their uniqueness, while building skills for financial success. A youth-centric banking product, Flexx is designed to meet the overall financial needs of young people within the age range of 16 and 30 years, where and how they want those needs met. This is summarized in the description of Flexx as “An app. A card. An account”, which gives account holders the freedom to bank on the go using the Flexx Mobile App, as well as access relevant lifestyle and skills-building content.

To know all about the FCMB Flexx account, as well as keep up with the latest entertainment news, campus gists and much more, head over to https://flexxzone.fcmb.com .

