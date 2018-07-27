Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

FCMB invites fashion designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity

FCMB Bank invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest

The third season of FCMB’s #FlexxYourCreativity contest has just started and this year, there is a total cash prize of one million Naira up for grabs!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest play

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest

(File)

Are you a young, talented hair stylist, makeup artist or fashion accessories designer, between the ages of 16-30 looking to grow your small business?

Then, you’re in luck because the third season of FCMB’s #FlexxYourCreativity contest has just started and this year, there is a total cash prize of one million Naira up for grabs!

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest play

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest

(File)

 

And that’s not even all, top 3 winners also get access to exclusive business resources, mentorship and an opportunity to work with the Dare2Dream models backstage while showcasing their work on a global stage at the 2018 Dare2Dream Grand Finale.

Want in? Yes!

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest play

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest

(File)

 

Simply follow the simple instructions below

  1. Visit the #FlexxYourCreativity Page https://on.fcmb.com/FlexxYourCreativity3-23 and upload a picture of your makeup, hairstyle or fashion accessory work

  2. Deposit a sum of N10,000 into your FCMB Flexx account, (you can open one here https://on.fcmb.com/YourAccountIn4Minutes-FYC-10 in 4 minutes if you don’t have one)

  3. Share your special link with your friends and family to vote for you. Entries with the highest votes stand a higher chance of winning.

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest play

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest

(File)

 

Winners of previous editions of #FlexxYourCreativity have successfully grown their businesses and also enjoyed high visibility as a result of their participation in the contest. So, don’t be left out of this wonderful opportunity.Go #FlexxYourCreativity now!

Submission of entries to the contest closes on the 15th of August, 2018, so hurry and don’t be left out! Share this post with your friends and family members who you know deserve to participate and win big in the #FlexxYourCreativity contest.

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest play

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest

(File)

 

FCMB’s Flexx proposition is targeted at young people who are actively seeking platforms which allow them to express their uniqueness, while building skills for financial success. A youth-centric banking product, Flexx is designed to meet the overall financial needs of young people within the age range of 16 and 30 years, where and how they want those needs met. This is summarized in the description of Flexx as “An app. A card. An account”, which gives account holders the freedom to bank on the go using the Flexx Mobile App, as well as access relevant lifestyle and skills-building content.

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest play

FCMB invites makeup artists, stylists, fashion accessories designers to participate in #FlexxYourCreativity contest

(File)

 

To know all about the FCMB Flexx account, as well as keep up with the latest entertainment news, campus gists and much more, head over to https://flexxzone.fcmb.com.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caughtbullet
2 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet
3 Bobrisky Muslim woman gets slammed for taking picture with popular...bullet

Related Articles

AIHN Awards Otunba Subomi Balogun, Kemi Adeosun, Godwin Obaseki, others emerge winners
Dare2Dream UniBen: A campus flame with skill and ambition
FCMB Bank launches Education Advisory Services for overseas studies
WASSCE WAEC extends registration deadline for Nov/Dec exam to July 27, 2018
FCMB Bank produces more millionaires in First Draws of "Millionaire Promo Season 5"
Social Media Journalism The worrisome trend and the impact on legitimate business concerns
Dare2Dream Season 5 Call for entry
Finance These 6 banks invested N155.45 billion into the sinking fund in 3 years
FCMB “Pursue your aspirations”, Bank inspires customers in a new thematic campaign
FCMB Bank launches Flexx Entrepreneurship Masterclass Series for Nigerian students

Metro

Court removes Adamawa traditional ruler from office
In Adamawa Court removes traditional ruler from office
Osmond Eweka taken to court for allegedly scamming people in New York
Royal 419 Benin Prince taken to court for allegedly running a fake employment agency
Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother
Devil In Human Form Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother
How to travel the world through a bottle; fresh insight
Heineken How to travel the world through a bottle; fresh insight