Father, uncle and friend heartlessly rape lesbian daughter

news

A lady from South Africa has won public sympathy after she revealed a terrible sexual assault she had suffered at the hands of no other than her own father, Uncle and his friend, just because she is a lesbian.

The lady identified on Twitter as Mubizana said she was fifteen when the heartless assaults were inflicted on her, all in one day.

As expected, several years on, Mubizana says she is still traumatised despite the fact that she cried for several days after the incident.

The poor lady added that, though her uncle and his friend were prosecuted for the offence, her father is still a free man walking with impunity.

READ MORE: Pregnant goat gang-raped to death by 8 men

She resorted to twitter to share her plight with other users of the platform, and many people have expressed disgust at the incident and tried to console her.

Read her full, story below: