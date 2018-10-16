Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Father of 2 rapes 6 kids in toilets, gives them N50 each

Togolese Pedophile rapes 6 kids in toilets, pays them N50 each

Apparently the father of two regularly organized an orgy with the girls and raped them through the anus.

  • Published:
Father of 2 rapes 6 kids in toilets, gives them N50 each play

Father of 2 rapes 6 kids through their anuses in toilets, gives them N50 each

(UND)

A 31-year old Togolese man has been arrested for suspected rape of 6 underage boys in Ejigo, Lagos. His name is Dominic Samson.

According to the Vanguard, the victims are aged between 12 and 15 years old and they all testified that Samson rapes them under a staircase and in a toilet at Olusesan street around Ejigbo, Lagos.

Samson’s celebration of decadence doesn’t end there either; the girls also said he would give them N50 each after each act, probably for them to stay quiet or as a reward for a job well done, in his haze of sunken madness of pedophilia.

He was enjoying his madness until one of the girls reported to her parents, who in turn reported to Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Ejigbo, CSP Olabisi Okufowobi. She also testifies that he rapes them through the anus.

ALSO READ: Father rapes twin stepdaughters, impregnates one

On the issue, spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said: “She named five other girls, who are within 13 and 15 years age bracket. All the victims, except the sixth, have been identified, interrogated and their statements recorded.

“The girls revealed that the suspect sometimes brought all of them together in one room for an orgy and, thereafter, gave them a cash reward of N50 each.
 
Upon being caught, he predictably blamed his actions on the devil. Devil don suffer...

When the news spread, all the girls were assembled at Mirabel Centre where Doctors sadly confirmed they had been penetrated through their vaginas and anuses.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 5 days after getting released from prison, robbery suspect is...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Timeline of Anita Akapson's shooting by the Police in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Rape Injustice Young woman reportedly raped by 5 men now about to be a fashion designer
Child Abuse, Sexual Assault 11-year old girl kidnapped and raped, by a 26-year old serial rapist while walking to school
Undercover Agent Employee helps robbers to steal 52 computers, 3 weeks after employment
Flop of the Week The 3 LASU lecturers fired for sexual harassment take the L
Too Much Money Couple get drunk on honeymoon, buys hotel
Timeline of Anita Akapson's shooting by the Police in Abuja
IGP orders investigation into Anita Akapson's killing, and arrest of all the policemen involved
Cannibal Tenant Landlord's lips bitten off by debtor tenant's wife
5 things you're likely to discover on a visit to Kalakuta Republic

Metro

Nigerian, 32 married to Russian woman, 52 dies of heart attack
Nigerian guy, 32, married to a Russian woman, 52 dies of a heart attack
Looking beyond the fame: How can celebrities leave a lasting legacy
Looking beyond the fame: How can celebrities leave a lasting legacy
Young man's babe cheats, so he kidnaps her mother for 300k
Young man organizes kidnap of girlfriend's mother because his girlfriend cheated on him
UK Court jails Nigerian Prince & Lawyer for £1.8million fraud
Nigerian Prince and Lawyer jailed in the UK for 1.8m pounds fraud
X
Advertisement