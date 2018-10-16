Father of 2 rapes 6 kids in toilets, gives them N50 each

news

A 31-year old Togolese man has been arrested for suspected rape of 6 underage boys in Ejigo, Lagos. His name is Dominic Samson.

According to the Vanguard, the victims are aged between 12 and 15 years old and they all testified that Samson rapes them under a staircase and in a toilet at Olusesan street around Ejigbo, Lagos.

Samson’s celebration of decadence doesn’t end there either; the girls also said he would give them N50 each after each act, probably for them to stay quiet or as a reward for a job well done, in his haze of sunken madness of pedophilia.

He was enjoying his madness until one of the girls reported to her parents, who in turn reported to Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Ejigbo, CSP Olabisi Okufowobi. She also testifies that he rapes them through the anus.

On the issue, spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said: “She named five other girls, who are within 13 and 15 years age bracket. All the victims, except the sixth, have been identified, interrogated and their statements recorded.

“The girls revealed that the suspect sometimes brought all of them together in one room for an orgy and, thereafter, gave them a cash reward of N50 each.”



Upon being caught, he predictably blamed his actions on the devil. Devil don suffer...

When the news spread, all the girls were assembled at Mirabel Centre where Doctors sadly confirmed they had been penetrated through their vaginas and anuses.