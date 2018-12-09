Father kills two daughters, after luring them with mangoes

news

A father, 30, has killed two of his daughters.

He lured them into the house with mangoes as they were playing with their friends outside their home in Mishomoroni, Mombasa county, Kenya.

Reports say their mother was not around when their father committed the heinous crime.

The girls, aged six and four, followed their father into their one-room home and he grabbed a knife and stabbed them.

One was stabbed in the chest and the other had her neck slashed.

Their father was reportedly drunk when he murdered his children.

A neighbour who feeds the girls in the absence of their parents called for them for lunch but they did not respond.

Ms Lina Righna then sent her child to check on them but returned to tell her that the door was locked.

"The children usually eat lunch at my house when their mother is not around but when I called them, neither responded. I sent my child to look for them. She told me their door was locked, she narrated.

Righna went to check on the children herself but me their mother on their way.

"I went with her and knocked on the door. The children’s father did not respond, so we broke down the door. We found him sitting on a jerrican. He said he had killed the children," she said.

Ms Righa, who is the couple’s landlady, said Mr Maina had spent the whole day indoors drinking.

The couple has been living here for four months and the woman has been having problems because of her husband’s drinking. She is the one who has been struggling to feed the family.

Mombasa Police Commander Johnston Ipara said that Mr Maina was arrested and is being held at the Nyali Police Station.