The father of a pregnant woman who was murdered and buried by his lover in Nigeria is insisting the man should marry her corpse before burial.

The man, who is in police custody, allegedly killed his pregnant lover and buried her corpse in his one-bedroom apartment.

The suspect identified as Prince Owabie from Rumueperikom community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in River state was arrested by the police for investigation and possible prosecution.

He is reported to have buried the deceased also identified as Bertha Ozige Nwabueze in his room around Wimpy Junction, by Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt.

The gruesome incident occurred on Sunday, but the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, by policemen following a tip-off.

The suspect popularly known as J-Boy had reportedly confided the act in some of his friends who later hinted the police, leading to his arrest.

The father of the deceased, Mr.Wilfred Nwovueze, insists J-BOY must marry the corpse of his daughter and perform the full traditional marriage rites as the customs and tradition of Ndele people in Emohua local Government area.

Nwovueze told Journalists on Thursday, December 6, that the marriage is in line with a compulsory traditional rites of Ndele people in Emohua LGA of Rivers State where the deceased hailed from.

He, therefore, pleaded with security agencies to ensure that justice is done in the killing of his daughter.