Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Father caught having sex with son

Abomination! Father caught having sex with son

According to Yabaleftonline.ng, Facebook user who lives in Asaba, Delta state posted the photos on the social media platform and it has since gone viral.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Father caught having sex with son play

A man was reportedly caught having sexual intercourse with his own son in Asaba, Nigeria’s Delta state and photos of the incident have been circulating, and triggering mixed reactions on social media.

According to Yabaleftonline.ng, Facebook user who lives in Asaba, Delta state posted the photos on the social media platform and it has since gone viral.

The Facebook user posted the photos with a caption: “The day people would start minding their business in this world, the better for them.
So a Father was having sex with his son and busybodies wouldn’t allow them do it in peace.

Father caught having sex with son play

 

”What’s wrong with incest? Is it not people’s choice and what two adults have agreed to do with their bodies?
“If it were homosexuals now, everyone would start speaking out in support of the harassed party, but because this is incest, no one is saying anything.

READ MORE: Company rejects woman’s job request because she has a "ghetto name"

“Incest should be legalized in the country. Everyone has a right to choose who they want to have sex with. It’s a matter of choice and sexual preferences.”

The controversial view expressed by the Facebook user has sparked negative reactions, with some condemning the culprits.

Below are some reactions by Facebook users:

Father caught having sex with son play

Father caught having sex with son play

Father caught having sex with son play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's...bullet

Related Articles

Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court
Blasphemy? “Religion spoilt my life, f**k Jesus” – Porn star blames Jesus for losing his cars

Metro

Man's corpse recovered in Abuja Building Collapse disaster
Abuja Building Collapse Man's corpse recovered in Friday's disaster
My husband’s manhood is big but useless - Furious woman
Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court
Man kills his brothers after family meeting
'Kolomental' Man kills his brothers after family meeting
Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals
Yahoo Plus Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals