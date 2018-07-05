news

In celebration of the company’s 58th anniversary, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Nigeria’s foremost life insurance company, has rewarded Nnamani Emeka Henry, a poultry farmer, withN50, 000.

Nnamani emerged as the winner of the online giveaway campaign organised by the company. The giveaway was aimed at inspiring entrepreneurs in need of little capital to take their business to the next level within the year. It is also a demonstration of the commitment of African Alliance Insurance to support the life goals of our customers and fans.

African Alliance Insurance Plc also commenced a campaign to educate the public on the value of insurance as a means of increasing and protecting wealth. The winner took advantage of this campaign to grow his income with the African Alliance money appreciation plan and invested N10, 000 from his winning money in a bid to create and multiply wealth. To learn about the money appreciation plan, visit http://bit.ly/GrowIncome to sign up and multiply your income.

Mrs. Funmi Omo, Managing Director, African Alliance Insurance Plc, who also celebrated her one-year anniversary as the company’s CEO, commended the milestone achievements of the company stating that it is only the beginning of the transformation rolled out by its present management with the approval of the Board. She said that African Alliance Insurance Plc’s strategic vision and culture of innovation has been sustained since its inception in 1960 and the next half of the year will hold surprises for us. More importantly, life insurance, according to her, will be demystified in the next few months.

