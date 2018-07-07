Pulse.ng logo
Fanzy Papaya ft. Yemi Alade - Love Me

Fanzy Papaya ft. Yemi Alade - Love Me

The song was produced by seasoned hit making Dj Coublon, mixed and mastered by swaps, visual directed by Paul Gambit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Fanzy Papaya is dishing out hits back to back as he stakes his claim of being regarded as one of the best contemporary high life crooners in the music industry.

The Emvels entertainment Signee follows up his Patoranking assisted single ‘BlessMe’ (went viral with over 1 Million views on YouTube) with this newest banger ‘Love Me‘ featuring the delectable Yemi Alade,

The song was produced by seasoned hit making Dj Coublon, mixed and mastered by swaps, visual directed by Paul Gambit in a star studded skillful line up to come about this masterclass.

Watch below and spread the word!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMrERFE6rpk&t

 DOWNLOAD MP3 - https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/343229

