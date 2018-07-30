news

Friday the 27th of July 2018 started off with the usual “TGIF” buzz with people in various fields and walks of life looking forward to a weekend where they can have fun and rest after an eventful week.

@Obivva (Obinna Amaku), a final year law student of Benson Idahosa University, Benin who is based in Abuja did not have any spectacular plan for the weekend, just a little hang out with friends and his family. But Obinna got to know about the MTN Pulse house party, an initiative which is aimed at making the dreams of the young, vibrant, tech and music savvy Nigerian youth come true by inviting their favorite celebrities to party with them and basically have a great time together.

Having no big plans for the weekend, @Obivva, an avid music lover decided to sign up for the Pulse house party. After following the simple and easy sign up process, he could only pray that he gets to be the lucky fan to be selected among the millions of MTN Pulse subscribers.

Friday came, the day MTN Pulse house party season 2 was earmarked to kick off and @Obivva was going about his day. Little did he know that world class DJ, Spinall and sensational musical act Falz were already in Abuja to party with him.

In a teaser video posted on MTN’s instagram page (@MTNng), Falz and Spinall revealed that they were in an unknown location ready to go party with a fan. Fans were anxious to see who it would be and where exactly the party will hold.

At about 4pm Falz, Spinall and the entire crew went in a convoy to @Obivva’s house and as soon as they entered into the estate where Obinna lives with his family, people in the street stopped to see the strange sight of too many cars in their estate. Falz and Spinall made their way to knock on @Obivva’s gate. On opening the gate, he was shocked. He couldn't believe his eyes. His favorite music stars were right in his house for a party.

His compound was transformed to a party space within minutes and the gig kicked off with high intensity. There was palpable joy in the compound as Spinall controlled the console and Falz thrilled the party guests with his songs.

“The Cap” as Spinall is popularly called because of his distinctive cap, for the first time in his life gave a cap to a fan and @Obivva was that lucky fan, he also got a framed photo autographed by Falz, Spinall and the MTN Pulse team.

In the coming weeks, Falz and other notable celebs will be storming houses across the country with the #MTNPulseHouseParty this month. To party with celebs in your house, just like @Obivva, simply visit the link on @mtnng’s bio (on social media), repost the Falz video on @mtnng’s social media page with the #MTNPulseHouseParty and get ready for the surprise Pulse house party of a lifetime.

