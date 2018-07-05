Ex-spouses fight over paternity of Tanzanian actress' late son

news

Two former husbands of Tanzanian actress, Rose Alphonce, are at loggerheads over the paternity of her late son, Patrick Peter.

In a report by Punch, the two men are claiming to be the father of the late Patrick after he was confirmed dead on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at a Nairobi hospital.

The ex-husbands of Alphonce, Peter Zachariah, and Casto Dickson reportedly stepped forward to claim the paternity of the young boy, hence creating a scene.

Ex-husband's claims

One of Alphonce's ex-husbands, Peter Zachariah, insists that when he married the actress in 2010, she was not pregnant. He further said that Alphonce conceived after they got married.

Zachariah stressed that he paid the medical bills together with other maintenance costs as a father and helped to groom late Patrick before his separation from Alphonce.

Alphonce set records straight

To set the record straight and put a stop to the scene created after the death of her son, Alphonce took to her Instagram account to announce the biological father of her late son.

In the post, she said that the two men should let her bury her son saying although Zechariah helped her to enter the new life “motherhood,” Casto Dickson is the real father of the child.

Alphonce further noted that Casto did not accept the pregnancy and had even asked her to terminate it but he remains the biological father of the late Patrick.

The late Patrick Peter is set to for burial on Friday, July 6, 2018, and the actress has recently stated that the burial arrangements are going on well in her home at Mbezi.