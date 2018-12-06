“Evil spirits, humans and lion haunt me” - Sakawa man cries for help

news

A 27-year-old Ghanaian young man has called for help to save him from what he refers to as human beings, lions and fire that keep haunting him on a daily basis, giving him sleepless nights.

He had resorted to a spiritualist for ritual money popularly known as ‘Sakawa’.

The unnamed young man is reported to have told GHOne TV News that he chose the option to seek quick wealth through fetish means after all efforts to get rich genuinely, including travelling abroad for greener pastures proved futile.

He said although he abided by all instructions the spiritualist who promised to make him rich had given him, the money never came, yet his life has become more miserable than before.

“The spiritualist requested for GHC 1,500 and placed it in a box and [he] was reciting some incantations whiles pushing the box. He also gave me some powder and asked me to sprinkle it whiles he was saying the incantations.

“After all this, I realized lots of money in the box and he told me I had to offer a sacrifice before I could use the money. He later said the sacrifice was worth GHC 2,500 and I have to provide it within two days. I complained to him that the initial money I gave to him was lent to me by a friend and that I couldn’t afford such money but he insisted,” the young man told GHOne TV News.

He is now calling for help to detach him from the spiritual bondage he has landed in. Though he lives in his own country, the man does not seem to have a life.

He said: “The spiritualist also asked me to buy a pot, egg, bag and padlock and he will put the money in the pot for me and that the money will be okay for me to use after some few months.

“Since the day I brought the pot home, I do not feel free. I am being haunted and I can’t sleep till the next morning. It is always like I am being haunted by human beings, lions and fire. They appear physically and I don’t know what to do.”