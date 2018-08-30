Pulse.ng logo
Evil spirit reportedly kills debtor and leaves him naked at home

A man was found dead and naked at his residence in South Africa. He was reportedly killed by an evil spirit.

A Nigerian man has been reportedly killed by an evil spirit which left him naked at home for owing money to a yet to be identified person.

Prior to his death in South Africa, the deceased, Chinedu Okigbe reportedly put a call across to a pastor informing the clergyman of an imminent threat.

Evil spirit reportedly kills debtor and leaves him naked at home play

Chinedu Okigbe reportedly owes money to an unknown person. A post on Facebook confirms that he died at his residence in South Africa.

Despite comforting words from the pastor, Okigbe reportedly passed away. A video shows his apartment in a messy state.

"This man by name Chinedu okibe was alleged to have being killed by a spirit from a shrine, he was accused of owing someone and the spirit killed him.

"The voice note of a call he placed to his pastor known as Pastor Tony is been circulated on Whatsapp, where he was crying, pacing up and down, pleading with the pastor to pray for him, telling the pastor that he is naked,the Pastor managed to calm his loud cry down,prayed for him but he later passed on," reads a post on Facebook.

Community banish young man who tied woman's pregnancy in coffin

A man described as Lambert who reportedly tied a woman's pregnancy in a coffin has been banished by a community for his evil act.

This was revealed by a Facebook user, Ezeji Uche who disclosed that the fetish individual hid two birds in a micro casket. By the time he was discovered, the animals were still alive and were heard vocalizing in a video provided by Uche.

In the clip, an elderly man was heard addressing Lambert who bent on his knees while a crowd surrounded him. He was questioned concerning what he intended to do with the items recovered from him.

The recent event echoes some of the realities that have characterized Nigeria, a country where an appreciation for good moral values is fast approaching the path of extinction.

A love for money have seen youths between the 18 to 24, age group patronize devilish procedure in a bid to acquire wealth.

