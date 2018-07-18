news

A young man believed to be in his 30s has made a jaw dropping confession of how he has used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices within the 17 years of his life spent in the dark spiritual kingdom.

The unnamed man who wore mask to conceal his identity made the revelations in an interview with the popular Kumasi-based presenter, Otwinoko on Royal TV.

He said he got all the 675 innocent souls from health workers in the various hospitals across the country who are also members of occult groups.

Just so he cleared possible doubts about the veracity of his confession, the man said his late father who was once a Chief Justice of this country has left him a lot of wealth, so he was not talking just for popularity sake to make money. He even stressed that if it was wealth he wanted by coming out with this revelation he would have gotten it all in the dark spiritual kingdom.

READ MORE: Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their panties

When Otwinoko asked him about pastors who belong to and derive their powers from the dark spiritual realm, ‘the evil man’ said: “there are three pastors who are using water to do their work and they mention the water every time they speak. They are the ones.”

As to how the young man found himself in the dark world, he said he inherited it from his family who have been in it since time immemorial.

The man who claimed to have 664 demonic spirits backing him went ahead to mention some of the demons and how some pastors recite their names claiming to be speaking in tongues.

He said per his level in the dark kingdom, he was operating at the senior level with Satan himself.

Watch the video below: