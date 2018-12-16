Pulse.ng logo
Erotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu posts pictures exposing naked butt

Zodwa Wabantu does not care so much about the comments of persons antagonizing her wild style.

Erotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu posts pictures exposing naked butt play

Zodwa Wabantu shows off her wild side in a photo revealing her butt.

South Africa's Zodwa Wabantu inspires more discussion about her wild style after she displays on social media some pictures revealing her naked butt.

It is just living life to the fullest and having fun for the erotic dancer who gets a lot of attention due to her controversial personality.

Wabantu does not seem bothered when it concerns the opinion about her. In the comment section of her Instagram post, the reactions to the bold picture have been mixed.

Kind comments are not exactly what she is looking for. Wabantu confirms this in another thought.

After arriving Zambia a morally-conscious state on Saturday, March 10, 2018, the raunchy dancer is denied access past the entrance of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

She was expected at an album launch gig in the country but ended up disappointing her host.

