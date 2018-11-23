Enugu Youths benefit from Nigerian Bottling Company’s Youth Empowered Initiative

news

For the three days that Nigerian Bottling Company’s Youth Empowered Initiative came to Enugu, it was a moment of intense thrill as youths from all over Enugu partook in the training workshop program organized by Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), the non-alcoholic beverage giant, to support, empower and provide youths with basic life and business skills for their personal development and self-sustenance in Enugu.

The knowledge packed event witnessed a large number turn out of youths from several communities who participated in the information sharing and business focused activities throughout the three days. Also in attendance where dignitaries including government officials, key stakeholders in the state education sector, non-governmental organizations, renowned mentors, youth leaders amongst others.

Delivering the opening remarks at the 3-day Programme held between 12th -15th of November 2018, The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi commended the management of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, for its commitment to the socio-economic well-being of the nation particularly in the areas of youth empowerment aimed at reducing the growing level of unemployment in the country.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo expressed delight in the initiative noting that it would complement the government’s effort towards addressing the challenges of unemployment and underemployment confronting the youths in the state.

According to her, this initiative is another laudable effort by the private sector to support the state government in achieving its target for youth development and empowerment. “We are particularly pleased to learn that by 2020 this initiative would have supported over 100,000 young unemployed persons between the ages of 18-30 years to build life skills, business skills and long-lasting networks to facilitate their transition to employment” she said.

Ezeilo charged other concerned corporate entities to follow in NBC’s footsteps and make their own contribution towards addressing this important and urgent necessity.

Also speaking during the workshop, Country CSR Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd, Mr. Ekuma Eze described the company’s investment in the Youth Empowered Programme as a further demonstration of the its faith in the youth of Nigeria. Eze explained that the initiative was designed to empower Nigerian youths to realize their full potential.

He said, “The future of this country belongs to the youth. If we do not give them the opportunity to develop, many years down the line it would tell on the progress of the entire nation. With Enugu being the 7th state to be reached with the workshop, the NBC Youth Empowered Program remains committed to support the government in the actualizing of its goal to prepare young people to win in the business environment and be globally competitive.”

Eze therefore urged the participants to avail themselves of the unique benefits of the workshop and its comprehensive curriculum covering project and time management, business planning, financial literacy, negotiation, sales skills and a variety of self-development life skills. He revealed that the team with the best business pitching ideas would enjoy 5 weeks training from a global organization - UNIDO as well as empowerment support after the conclusion of the training.

In his own remarks, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Enugu state, Mr. Joseph Udedi tasked the youths to make the best use of opportunities by acquiring the skills that would guarantee a better future for them, especially at a time when white collars jobs may not be readily available.

